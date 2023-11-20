Osaic Congratulates the AmeriFlex Group® on Recruitment of Financial Advisors with Nearly $500 Million in Client Assets

The Meckenstock Group and Advisors Jeffrey McNaney and Lucas Dancy-Cabeal Join Osaic to Take Advantage of Superior Service, Exceptional Support and Accelerated Growth Opportunities

PHOENIX, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Osaic, Inc. (Osaic), one of the nation's largest providers of wealth management solutions, announced the successful recruitment of The Meckenstock Group and 10 financial advisors to The AmeriFlex Group® (AmeriFlex). The Kansas-based firm, run by President & CEO, Bobb Meckenstock, was formerly affiliated with Independent Financial Group and brings more than $290 million in client assets to Osaic.

Also joining Osaic through AmeriFlex is the advisor team of Jeffrey McNaney and Lucas Dancy-Cabeal. Formerly with Principal Securities, and located in Tennessee and California, the team brings $206 million in client assets to Osaic.

"We are thrilled to welcome, Bobb, Jeffrey and Lucas, and their teams to the AmeriFlex family," said Thomas Goodson ChFC®, CLU®, CASL®, President & CEO of The AmeriFlex Group®. "They built impressive multi-state businesses by putting the needs of their clients first. Each is a perfect cultural fit and runs the type of business we aspire to attract to The AmeriFlex Group®. We look forward to working together to help them achieve their growth goals."

Highly experienced advisors in multiple states

The Meckenstock Group is a diversified financial and estate planning firm specializing in providing life insurance, health plans, pension programs, mutual funds and annuity services to its clients. In addition to Bobb Meckenstock, team members joining Osaic include Dan H. Meckenstock, PhD., Securities Trading, and Registered Representatives Keith Harper and Kenny Rigler, PhD. from the firm's Hays, Kansas headquarters.

Also making the move are Registered Representatives Cameron Kaufman, Reggie Johnson, and Kakim Kunantaev from Kansas, Brian Kozak from Nebraska, and John Reeve and Rodney Smith from California.

Bobb Meckenstock said, "Changing firms is never an easy decision, but after meeting with Osaic and The AmeriFlex Group®, seeing their vision for the future and the extraordinary service and support they provide advisors and clients, we knew we found our new home. From their technology to industry-leading succession and acquisition programs, Osaic and AmeriFlex will be true partners who give us the best opportunity to continue our success for years to come."

McNaney and Dancy-Cabeal

Jeffrey McNaney and Lucas Dancy-Cabeal are experienced financial advisors with more than 30 years of combined experience. They specialize in providing highly personalized financial and insurance services for business owners and high-income professionals. Their full-service model includes expertise in retirement planning, active investment management and tax efficient strategies.

"Osaic and AmeriFlex will provide us with the freedom, flexibility and value-added resources we need to take our practices to the next level," said Dancy-Cabeal. "Jeff and I were impressed by their broad range of products and services they offer, as well as their sincere commitment to helping us enhance our client service experience, while achieving our long-term growth goals."

Continued recruiting success at Osaic

"It's my pleasure to welcome these great practices to Osaic," added Kristen Kimmell, Executive Vice President Business Development, Osaic. "Working alongside Tom Goodson at AmeriFlex, we are committed to providing them with all the tools, resources and flexibility they need to thrive. The Osaic story continues to resonate with high-quality advisors and practices across the industry that want to be part of the future we are forging."

About Osaic

Osaic, Inc. ("Osaic"), a portfolio company of Reverence Capital Partners, is one of the nation's largest providers of wealth management solutions, supporting over 11,000 financial professionals. Our mission is to support the strategic role that financial professionals can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Osaic champions the enduring value of financial professionals. For more information visit www.osaic.com

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Osaic Wealth, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, Osaic Institutions, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc., and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., broker-dealers and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, American Portfolios Advisors, Inc., Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Osaic Wealth, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc.,

About The AmeriFlex Group

The AmeriFlex Group® is recognized as The Home for Hybrids® (www.HomeForHybrids.com) - BD/RIA Transitional Wealth Planners™ (financial advisors). The RIA is owned-and-operated by its advisor members and partners. Securities offered through Osaic, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through The AmeriFlex® Group, an Independent Registered Investment Advisor. Osaic is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Osaic. Insurance is offered independent of Osaic. 8485 W Sunset Road, Suite 204, Las Vegas, NV 89113

