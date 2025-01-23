Osaic Foundation Names Jeffrey Green as Chairman

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Osaic Foundation ("Osaic Foundation"), a nonprofit organization that aspires to elevate the impact of Osaic financial professionals and employees across America, today announced Jeffrey Green's appointment as Chairman for its 2025 term.

Green serves as Chief Human Resources Officer at Osaic, Inc. ("Osaic"), one of the nation's largest providers of wealth management solutions. As Chairman, he will lead direction for the 12 board members who serve as volunteers and champion the causes that Osaic-affiliated financial professionals and employees support in their own communities.

"Building upon the impressive momentum the Osaic Foundation has developed over the past two years, joining the Board of Directors presents an exciting opportunity to champion the causes that my colleagues, our Financial Professionals, and their communities care most about," said Mr. Green. "I look forward to marrying my personal passion for community outreach with the inspiring desire within the Osaic community to create positive impact locally and nationally."

The Osaic Foundation launched in 2023 with a mission of empowering lives through experiential events that build thriving communities; education with a focus on financial literacy; and increasing diverse representation through workforce development. Since then, the Foundation has raised nearly $2 million in grant support with funds distributed via 250+ grants given to charities where #TeamOsaic volunteers are positively impacting over 100 local communities in 40 states.

Recent and upcoming efforts include:

Osaic financial professionals and employees will participate in World T.E.A.M.'s 38-mile Valley of the Sun cycling challenge in Scottsdale in support of its mission to help adaptive and able-bodied athletes overcome challenges and accomplish goals together.

in support of its mission to help adaptive and able-bodied athletes overcome challenges and accomplish goals together. The Osaic Foundation's Disaster Relief Committee pledged $10,000 to the American Red Cross Disaster Fund for CA Wildfire Relief and created a dedicated site for Osaic employees and advisors to extend the impact with personal donations.

to the American Red Cross Disaster Fund for CA Wildfire Relief and created a dedicated site for Osaic employees and advisors to extend the impact with personal donations. In support of the American Cancer Society's annual "Making Strides Against Breast Cancer" campaign, the Osaic Foundation raised over $75,000 , which was announced at Osaic's flagship ConnectED conference in October.

, which was announced at Osaic's flagship ConnectED conference in October. The Osaic Foundation's summer-long campaign raised more than $15,000 in cash donations and school supplies for the national charity Back2School America.

The Foundation's Board of Directors for the 2025 term is comprised of nine current Osaic executives, including Jeffrey Green, Stacy O'Keeffe, Aiyisha Adams, Ngoc Bodine, Allison Cooper, John DiMonda, Jenny Le, Tyler Mahoney, and Carolyn McKinley; as well as three former Osaic executives, including Lon Dolber, Dalchand Laljit, and Jeff Sills. All 12 executives are volunteers and voting members of the Board.

About the Osaic Foundation

The Osaic Foundation is a separate legal entity from Osaic, Inc. ("Osaic") and is registered in Arizona as a 501(c)(3) private foundation. It is funded solely by Osaic and does not accept any external or individual donations. Its mission is to empower lives through experiential events that build thriving communities, education support that enriches financial literacy, and workforce development that increases diverse representation. It prioritizes hands-on, grant-supported volunteerism in communities where Osaic's employees and affiliated financial professionals live and work.

About Osaic

Osaic, Inc. ("Osaic"), a portfolio company of Reverence Capital Partners, is one of the nation's largest providers of wealth management solutions, supporting approximately 11,000 financial professionals. Osaic's mission is to empower entrepreneurial advisors to build thriving businesses and fulfill their clients' dreams. Visit www.osaic.com to learn more.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: Osaic Wealth, Inc., Osaic Institutions, Inc., Osaic FA, Inc., and Osaic FS, Inc. broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Osaic Services, Inc. and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., broker-dealers and members of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., and Osaic Advisory Services, LLC., registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by Osaic Wealth, Inc. are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser.

