Osaic Welcomes Cohen Financial Services from Cetera Advisors

Firm Joins New Century Financial Group, Bringing Enterprise OSJ's Assets to Over $1 Billion

PHOENIX, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Osaic, one of the nation's largest providers of wealth management services, announced the successful recruitment of Cohen Financial Services to the firm through its enterprise group, New Century Financial Group ("New Century"). The addition of Cohen Financial Services' $165 million in client assets brings New Century's total client assets to more than $1 billion. The Overland Park, Kansas-headquartered Cohen Financial Services was founded in 1960 and joins Osaic from Cetera Advisors.

Cohen Financial Services includes partners and financial advisors Jason Stewart, CLTC, Carey Berger, JD, CLU, ChFC, and Mark Glass, Director of Operations Carrie Jones, and Planning Analyst Sam Glass, who work together as a team to provide a full range of services for their individual, family and business owner clients. The team specializes in multi-generational financial planning, investment and risk management, retirement and estate planning, employee benefits, business succession strategies and insurance services.

"We are excited to partner with Osaic and New Century as we embark on a new phase of growth for our firm," said Mr. Stewart. Over the years, Cohen Financial Services has cultivated a well-earned reputation of providing our clients with sophisticated financial planning services in an easy-to-understand manner. We have ambitious plans to expand our business and feel that Osaic's robust succession and acquisition resources will help us reach our goals."

"It's exciting to continue our growth with the addition of Cohen Financial Services," said Richard K. Oring, President of New Century. "Jason and his team have built an impressive business over the years, while providing a hands-on client experience that helps limit some of unneeded complexities often associated with our industry. With the move to New Century and Osaic, they will be able to leverage the resources, scale and expertise we offer to help them take their business to the next level. We are honored that they chose us, and we are committed to their ongoing success."

The addition of Cohen Financial Services brings New Century's financial advisor count to 30 and its total client assets to $1.1 billion.

Kristen Kimmell, Executive Vice President Business Development, Osaic, said, "Cohen Financial Services is the latest in a long list of high-quality wealth management practices choosing to build their futures with Osaic. They've found a terrific partner with Rich and New Century, and we look forward to working with them to continue their growth."

