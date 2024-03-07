Osaic Welcomes Cornerstone Advisors from Cetera

James Benson and His Team Bring Nearly $360 Million Practice to Osaic for Enhanced Technology and Client Support

PHOENIX, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Osaic, one of the nation's largest providers of wealth management services, announced the addition of Cornerstone Advisors (Cornerstone) to the firm. Founder James Benson and his team at Cornerstone oversee nearly $360 million in total client assets.

Based in the Brainerd Lakes region of Baxter, Minnesota, with additional offices in Bismarck, North Dakota and Perham, Minnesota, Cornerstone provides comprehensive financial planning and portfolio management for individual and family clients, comprised primarily of mass-affluent retirees and pre-retirees. Led by James P. Benson II, a veteran advisor with over 30 years of industry experience, Cornerstone encompasses a total of six professionals, including advisors and support staff.

"I'm excited to bring my business and clients to Osaic," said Mr. Benson. "The technology stack, service offerings and overall support that Osaic bring to the table are second to none in the industry. With Osaic, we now have a true partner who will provide us with the flexibility and resources we need to enhance our clients' service experience, while working with us to implement our ambitious business growth strategy."

Kristen Kimmell, Executive Vice President Business Development, Osaic, said, "I'm pleased to welcome James and his team to Osaic. Our mission is to use our scale and resources to provide practices like Cornerstone with the value-added systems, services and support they need to grow their businesses and reach their vision of success, however they define it. We are honored that James is placing his trust in us to help him shape the future of his practice and look forward to being there to empower him every step of the way."

About Osaic

Osaic, Inc. ("Osaic"), a portfolio company of Reverence Capital Partners, is one of the nation's largest providers of wealth management strategies, supporting approximately 10,500 financial professionals. Our mission is to support the strategic role that financial professionals can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Osaic champions the enduring value of financial professionals. For more information visit www.osaic.com

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: Osaic Wealth, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Osaic Institutions, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc., and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., broker-dealers and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, American Portfolios Advisors, Inc., Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by Osaic Wealth, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Advisors, LLC., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser.

Media Inquiries

Donald Cutler

Haven Tower Group

[email protected]

424 317 4864

SOURCE Osaic, Inc.