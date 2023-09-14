Osaic Welcomes Greg Diamond and GCD Advisors to Its Growing Roster of Affiliated Firms

Illinois-based advisor brings over 20 years of experience and $150 million in total client assets

PHOENIX, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Osaic, Inc. (Osaic), one of the nation's largest providers of wealth management solutions, announced the successful recruitment of Greg Diamond, CPA, PFS, RFC® to its newly rebranded and consolidated firm. Mr. Diamond is Senior Advisor and Principal at GCD Advisors of Lincolnshire, IL. Formerly affiliated with Ausdal Financial Partners Inc., he has 20+ years of experience and brings $150 million in total client assets to the firm. Mr. Diamond will partner with existing Osaic advisor Adam Schwartz.

GCD Advisors, LLC, is an independent RIA providing comprehensive wealth management and tax services since 1965. The firm has built its reputation by helping busy families and small businesses address all the financial aspects of their lives and come up with complete financial plans that include wealth management, tax strategies and, for business owners, operational consultation.

"By partnering with Adam and Osaic, GCD will be positioned to grow our business, provide even better services to our clients and attract other like-minded advisors who are looking to join a firm focused on the future," said Mr. Diamond. "I have known and respected Adam for years and am excited to work with him and his team to bring their decades of leadership in investment, wealth management and business consulting to our clients."

An industry veteran

Mr. Diamond is a senior advisor, Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) Representative, Personal Financial Specialist (PFS), Registered Financial Consultant (RFC), as well as a Certified Public Accountant. He has owned, operated and sold multiple businesses over the years and is the primary author of the GCD Financial Life Planner™, a precise and detailed planning tool that is the foundation of GCD's planning process. Mr. Diamond is a graduate of Indiana University and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA)

Mr. Schwartz said, "I am thrilled to partner with Greg and GCD Advisors. We have ambitious growth plans and believe that the resources, services, and support we receive from Osaic will help us expand our business and recruit high-quality advisors. Our combined size and talents will augment our clients' overall experience as we continue to serve them with distinction."

Osaic continues to grow its ranks

Kristen Kimmell, Executive Vice President Business Development, Osaic added, "On behalf of Osaic, I'd like to welcome Greg to our growing firm. I believe that together, Greg, Adam and the entire GCD team will be a true force in the suburban Chicago region. They have the scale, experience and drive to do great things for their firm and clients. We are committed to supporting their growth goals and look forward to all we can do together in the coming years in our evolving industry."

