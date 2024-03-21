Osaic Welcomes Kings Mill Wealth Advisors

North Carolina and Maryland-based Father and Daughter Overseeing $280 Million Join Osaic.

PHOENIX, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Osaic, one of the nation's largest providers of wealth management services, welcomed Kings Mill Wealth Advisors, a father-daughter team of Marvin Rauchbach of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and Leigh Ritcher of Baltimore, Maryland, to the Osaic platform. Kings Mill brings more than $280 million in total client assets to Osaic.

With more than 50 years of combined experience, the multi-generational team joined Osaic to launch Kings Mill Wealth Advisors. Mr. Rauchbach and Ms. Ritcher serve a range of clients, advising them on retirement and estate planning, asset allocation and portfolio management, tax planning, cashflow analysis and charitable giving.

"Osaic's balance of hands-on support for best-in-class services and flexibility to build our business as we see fit made their platform the right choice for our independent practice," said Mr. Rauchbach. "We pride ourselves on building trust and lasting relationships with our clients and it's clear that Osaic will do that for our team. We found a partner in Osaic that understands our vision to build a firm that will serve clients for generations and has the resources we need to build that firm today."

Kristen Kimmell, Executive Vice President Business Development, Osaic, said, "Marvin and Leigh's approach to wealth management is rooted in service and respect, making them a perfect addition to our advisor community. We are thrilled they chose Osaic as their partner so we can help them build their business in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. We look forward to supporting their success for years to come."

To learn more about Kings Mill Wealth Advisors, visit their website at www.KingsMillWealth.com.

About Osaic

Osaic, Inc. ("Osaic"), a portfolio company of Reverence Capital Partners, is one of the nation's largest providers of wealth management strategies, supporting approximately 10,500 financial professionals. Our mission is to support the strategic role that financial professionals can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Osaic champions the enduring value of financial professionals. For more information visit www.osaic.com

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: Osaic Wealth, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Osaic Institutions, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc., and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., broker-dealers and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, American Portfolios Advisors, Inc., Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by Osaic Wealth, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Advisors, LLC., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser.

Media Inquiries

Donald Cutler

Haven Tower Group

[email protected]

424 317 4864

SOURCE Osaic, Inc.