Osaic Welcomes Sturkie Wealth Management Group

Founder Stephen Sturkie and His Team Bring More Than $240 Million in Client Assets to Osaic from LPL Financial

PHOENIX, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Osaic, one of the nation's largest providers of wealth management services, announced the addition of Sturkie Wealth Management Group (Sturkie Wealth) to the firm. The team includes Founder Stephen Sturkie, Wealth Advisor Josip (Joe) Dunat MBA, Client Service Associate Azzharo G. Vrolijk and Client Associate Melinda Hudson-Dailey. Sturkie Wealth brings more than $240 million in total client assets to the Osaic platform from LPL Financial.

A new, independent wealth management firm built on a foundation of experience, knowledge and trust, Sturkie Wealth works with retirees, pre-retirees and successful small business owners and professionals, providing guidance for all aspects of their financial picture. Sturkie Wealth is dedicated to investment management and strategic wealth planning that is customized to clients' specific situations. The team's primary focus is to provide clients with distinct options that are designed to pursue long term investment results.

"We chose Osaic for the freedom, flexibility and growth potential it afforded both our firm and clients," said Mr. Sturkie. "We are looking to continue delivering world-class service and technology to our clients, while enhancing their overall experience with us, and feel Osaic will allow us to do that and more. Loyalty and trust are the foundation from which we grow our relationships with clients. Osaic shares these values and is committed to providing us with the service, support and resources we need to thrive."

More than 26 years of experience

Mr. Sturkie is the firm's Founding Partner and a wealth advisor. He has more than 26 years of experience in the investment industry. In 1996, Stephen joined First Union Brokerage services in Charlotte, NC. He opened Lexington's third Edward Jones office and later joined BB&T Investment Services, where he was recognized as one of the that firm's top advisors. Mr. Sturkie was affiliated through LPL Financial for the past 12 years. As a founding partner with Sturkie Wealth, he is committed to providing his clients with the high-quality service and personal financial guidance. Sturkie holds his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from Clemson University.

Kristen Kimmell, Executive Vice President Business Development, Osaic, said, "Supporting advisors so that they can provide the best possible experience to their clients is the heart of what we do at Osaic. Stephen and the team at Sturkie Wealth have built a thriving practice based on hard work, integrity and a relentless focus on doing what is best for their clients, and we are proud to partner with them and look forward to helping them achieve the next stage of success."

About Osaic

Osaic, Inc. ("Osaic"), a portfolio company of Reverence Capital Partners, is one of the nation's largest providers of wealth management strategies, supporting approximately 10,500 financial professionals. Our mission is to support the strategic role that financial professionals can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Osaic champions the enduring value of financial professionals. For more information visit www.osaic.com

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: Osaic Wealth, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Osaic Institutions, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc., and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., broker-dealers and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, American Portfolios Advisors, Inc., Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by Osaic Wealth, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Advisors, LLC., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser.

Media Inquiries

Donald Cutler

Haven Tower Group

[email protected]

424 317 4864

SOURCE Osaic, Inc.