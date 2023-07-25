Osaic Welcomes Vitucci Integrated Planning

Osaic, Inc.

25 Jul, 2023, 06:00 ET

Former Cetera team, with more than $250 million in total client assets, look to improve technology and client service experience

PHOENIX, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Osaic, one of the nation's largest providers of wealth management services, welcomes Vitucci Integrated Planning (Vitucci) to its newly rebranded and consolidated firm. Jason Vitucci, CFP®, EA, CWS®, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Vitucci, and his team of tax, financial planning and client support professionals manage $254 million in total client assets. Mr. Vitucci has over 25 years of experience as a financial advisor and joins Osaic from Cetera Advisors.

Headquartered in Walnut Creek, California and serving clients in the San Francisco Bay area, Vitucci specializes in the integration of financial planning, investment strategies and tax advice for clients. The boutique wealth management practice focuses on fee-based investment management and bridging the disconnect between tax planning and investing. Vitucci has built its business by helping pre-retirees, business owners and busy executives structure their net worth in a way that minimizes taxes, volatility and risk.

Mr. Vitucci said, "With Osaic, we're able to leverage superior services, technology and resources to create efficiencies and allow our staff the time they need to create an exceptional client experience. Osaic's commitment to providing its advisors the flexibility and tools they need to grow their businesses prove they understand our business and fully support our expansion goals, as we look to further integrate wealth management and tax planning offerings."

Prior to his affiliation with Cetera advisors over the past 15 years, Mr. Vitucci spent time with AIG Financial Advisors, Sun America Securities and Securities America. Mr. Vitucci is a graduate of Saint Mary's College, earned a post-graduate diploma from UC Berkeley and a master's degree from University of London. He is a Certified Financial Planner™ professional, and an Enrolled Agent.

Recruiting success continues at Osaic

"Jason and his team chose Osaic to build upon their considerable success," added Kristen Kimmell, Executive Vice President Business Development, Osaic. "As Osaic charts its course in a quickly evolving wealth management industry, we are seeing growing interest from advisors and practices across the independent space who want to be a part of the future we are building. It's an exciting time at Osaic, and we are proud to partner with Vitucci Integrated Planning."

About Osaic

Osaic, Inc. ("Osaic"), a portfolio company of Reverence Capital Partners, is one of the nation's largest providers of wealth management solutions, supporting over 11,000 financial professionals. Our mission is to support the strategic role that financial professionals can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Osaic champions the enduring value of financial professionals. For more information visit www.osaic.com

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Osaic Wealth, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, Infinex Investments, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc., and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., broker-dealers and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, American Portfolios Advisors, Inc., Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Osaic Wealth, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser.

