Osaic Welcomes Vitucci Integrated Planning

Former Cetera team, with more than $250 million in total client assets, look to improve technology and client service experience

PHOENIX, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Osaic, one of the nation's largest providers of wealth management services, welcomes Vitucci Integrated Planning (Vitucci) to its newly rebranded and consolidated firm. Jason Vitucci, CFP®, EA, CWS®, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Vitucci, and his team of tax, financial planning and client support professionals manage $254 million in total client assets. Mr. Vitucci has over 25 years of experience as a financial advisor and joins Osaic from Cetera Advisors.

Headquartered in Walnut Creek, California and serving clients in the San Francisco Bay area, Vitucci specializes in the integration of financial planning, investment strategies and tax advice for clients. The boutique wealth management practice focuses on fee-based investment management and bridging the disconnect between tax planning and investing. Vitucci has built its business by helping pre-retirees, business owners and busy executives structure their net worth in a way that minimizes taxes, volatility and risk.

Mr. Vitucci said, "With Osaic, we're able to leverage superior services, technology and resources to create efficiencies and allow our staff the time they need to create an exceptional client experience. Osaic's commitment to providing its advisors the flexibility and tools they need to grow their businesses prove they understand our business and fully support our expansion goals, as we look to further integrate wealth management and tax planning offerings."

Prior to his affiliation with Cetera advisors over the past 15 years, Mr. Vitucci spent time with AIG Financial Advisors, Sun America Securities and Securities America. Mr. Vitucci is a graduate of Saint Mary's College, earned a post-graduate diploma from UC Berkeley and a master's degree from University of London. He is a Certified Financial Planner™ professional, and an Enrolled Agent.

Recruiting success continues at Osaic

"Jason and his team chose Osaic to build upon their considerable success," added Kristen Kimmell, Executive Vice President Business Development, Osaic. "As Osaic charts its course in a quickly evolving wealth management industry, we are seeing growing interest from advisors and practices across the independent space who want to be a part of the future we are building. It's an exciting time at Osaic, and we are proud to partner with Vitucci Integrated Planning."

