Osaka Holds "Midosuji Runway 2024" to Promote EXPO 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Attracting 700,000 People

OSAKA, Japan, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To build momentum for EXPO 2025 Osaka-Kansai, a large-scale special event dubbed "Midosuji Runway 2024" was held along the Midosuji Avenue in Chuo Ward, Osaka, on Sunday, November 3, under the theme "OPEN UP!," attracting approximately 700,000 spectators.

Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106925/202411139861/_prw_PI1fl_Ddiv4mfg.jpg

It was held on a longer stretch of Midosuji, one of Osaka's main streets, than before to better promote the exposition, which is scheduled to open in less than six months. This time, the Midosuji Runway was expanded to include a wider variety of content, including an area to promote the expo and a display of classic cars.

"I hope everyone will enjoy this special event, which is being held half a year before the expo," said Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura.

A fashion show unique to Osaka, known as "the city of textiles," was also held as part of the event. On an approximately 1.1-kilometer stretch of the street, unparalleled anywhere in the world, former women's badminton Olympic team member Kumiko Ogura walked with models clad in items made from recycled materials by a designer from Osaka. Members of the all-boy pop group JO1 also participated in the event as models, as well as showcasing their performances.

In the "Tokyo Disney Resort (R) Special Parade," Disney characters paraded with local children to music. The event also brought together various festivals from all over Japan, including the "Nagasaki Jaodori" (dragon dance) that is known as one of Japan's traditional performing arts, as well as the "Uwajima Ushioni Matsuri" (Ushioni means ox demon) festival. Actor-singer Ken Matsudaira and the "Koshimoto" (maid servant) dancers sang and danced "Matsuken Samba" cheerfully and radiantly, enlivening the crowd.

J-pop duo Kobukuro from Osaka, serving as an ambassador for the expo, performed the fair's official theme song, "Kono Hoshi no Tsuzuki wo" ("Let's see extension of this planet"). The expo's official character "MYAKU-MYAKU" also appeared on stage, joining about 600 dancers on the runway.

"You spectators really livened up the event," said Osaka Mayor Hideyuki Yokoyama as he emphasized the success and excitement of this special event.

SOURCE Executive Committee of the Midosuji Party