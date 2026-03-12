Osamu Yada, Personal Trainer for Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Brings Elite Body Recognition Tech "KINETIC LAB-LINK" to Kickstarter

Capitalizing on the WBC excitement, the 35-year sports science method used by top athletes is now accessible to everyone.

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the World Baseball Classic (WBC) electrifies baseball fans worldwide, Osamu Yada, Personal Trainer for Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, announces the launch of KINETIC LAB-LINK on Kickstarter. This revolutionary device and AI coaching app democratize the elite body recognition technology previously reserved for top-tier professional athletes, making it available to student athletes, trainers, and fitness enthusiasts.

The Kickstarter campaign is currently live, successfully gathering funds and gaining significant momentum.

Osamu Yada, Personal Trainer for Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, announces the launch of KINETIC LAB-LINK on Kickstarter. This revolutionary device and AI coaching app democratize the elite body recognition technology previously reserved for top-tier professional athletes, making it available to student athletes, trainers, and fitness enthusiasts. The Kickstarter campaign is currently live, successfully gathering funds and gaining significant momentum. The "BC Total Balance System": A 35-Year Legacy Developed over 35 years, Yada's "BC Total Balance System" focuses not on mere muscle strengthening, but on "recovering biological rhythms from the cellular level" and optimizing the "kinetic chain" (the interconnected sequence of movements in the body). Yada actively shares this profound expertise with medical and sports professionals across Japan through his long-running study group, the Kinetic Forum.

The "BC Total Balance System": A 35-Year Legacy

Developed over 35 years, Yada's "BC Total Balance System" focuses not on mere muscle strengthening, but on "recovering biological rhythms from the cellular level" and optimizing the "kinetic chain" (the interconnected sequence of movements in the body). Yada actively shares this profound expertise with medical and sports professionals across Japan through his long-running study group, the Kinetic Forum. (Media Note: High-resolution photos of Yada teaching at the Kinetic Forum are available for download in our Media Kit.)

* Resetting the Biological Clock (Clock Genes): It aligns the disrupted biological rhythms caused by modern psychological stress with natural cycles (like lunar phases and the Earth's rotation) to unleash the body's natural healing power.

* The Three Pillars of the Method:

BC Analyze (Measure): Uses the "Kinetic Lab Sensor (5-6-7)" to quantify body distortions and analyze the root causes of physical issues. BC Balance Therapy (Adjust): Employs specialized treatment materials primarily composed of cell membrane components to gently approach the body from superficial to deep layers. BC Exercise (Train): Stabilizes the body's core through unique breathing exercises synchronized with lunar movements ("Lunar Beat") and Earth's movements ("Solar Beat").

KINETIC LAB-LINK: Hardware & Software Specifications

KINETIC LAB-LINK distills the technology of the "KINETIC LAB-Sensor," which has over 20 years of proven results in medical and professional sports settings, into a consumer-friendly device.

(Media Note: KINETIC LAB-Sensor, hardware and software screens for download in our Media kit)

Our unique LLM (*1) "translates" complex biomechanical data into simple advice that general users can intuitively understand. AI automatically generates images of the body and movements necessary for commentary, making recognition and commentary as easy as possible for all athletes, and suggests next steps. Data is not shared externally.

(*1) LLM (Large-Scale Language Model): A type of artificial intelligence (AI) technology that learns from large amounts of text data and generates and understands natural-sounding sentences like a human.

Kickstarter Campaign Details

* Mission:

Democratize sports science by providing elite-level body recognition technology to general users.

* KINETIC LAB-LINK Official Kickstarter:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/osamuyada/kinetic-lab-linkyada-the-ai-secret-behind-the-worlds-best

Rewards:

KINETIC LAB-LINK Dedicated Self-Scanning Sensor Unit

AI Coaching System (Access to the dedicated Web App)

1-Year (12 months): $484 (77,000 JPY)

3-Year (36 months): $761 (121,000 JPY)

5-Year (60 months): $943 (150,000 JPY)

Schedule:

Four order cutoff dates are scheduled between early March and late July.

Shipping of rewards to backers will begin sequentially starting in July 2026.

About Osamu Yada

Osamu Yada is the project owner of KINETIC LAB and is widely known as the personal trainer supporting top athletes, including Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. He has established a unique training method grounded in his original body mechanics theory, which focuses on physical structure and the kinetic chain, with a strong emphasis on thoracic mobility and core integration. Yada has supported Yamamoto's physical conditioning since his time in Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB), and his theory is highly regarded as a driving force behind Yamamoto's historic achievement of winning three consecutive Sawamura Awards. He continues to support elite athletes competing on the world's highest stages today.

(Media Note: Photos of Osamu Yada can be found here)

Related Links

Media Kit (ALL)

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/k5139ptqfgrdmdcgnno8f/ADWWumCyP_YyxtxRmU9t2d0?rlkey=09gw2obeu58m15y0t2bja97ey&st=df0sw05f&dl=0

KINETIC LAB-LINK on Kickstarter:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/osamuyada/kinetic-lab-linkyada-the-ai-secret-behind-the-worlds-best

KINETIC LAB-LINK Official Website:

https://www.kinetic-lab.com/link/en.html

KINETIC LAB-LINK Official Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61588299080965#





https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61588299080965# BC Total Balance System Official Overview (Japanese): https://www.kinetic.co.jp/bctbs.html





Developed and Manufactured by Blotocol Japan, Ltd.: https://www.blotocol.com/

Media Contact

Naoki Kasahara / TEL: +81-50-5466-3961 / [email protected]

Facebook: https://ourl.jp/u5qsj Blotocol Japan, Ltd.

SOURCE Osamu Yada, Personal Trainer for Dodgers Pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto