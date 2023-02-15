OSANO ANNOUNCES EXPANDED LEADERSHIP TEAM, NEW PRODUCTS, INDUSTRY RECOGNITION

Industry leader gains momentum as demand for privacy platforms intensifies following the introduction of new US privacy laws

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Osano , a leader in privacy management software, announced new business momentum milestones and upcoming product capabilities for its data privacy platform. These include growing its leadership team by more than 30% and receiving recognition from G2 as a leader in consent management platforms (CMPs) and momentum leader in both CMPs and data privacy platforms.

"With five state privacy laws coming into effect in 2023, it's more important than ever that companies do what they can to stay compliant and increase consumer and employee trust," says Arlo Gilbert, CEO and cofounder of Osano. "Our recent momentum and innovative upgrades bolster our commitment to helping organizations achieve these goals and do the right thing by building, scaling and managing their privacy programs."

Below is a recap of Osano's Winter 2023 achievements and its latest and upcoming product enhancements:

Executive leadership team expansion

To keep pace with the data privacy landscape's evolution and organizations' adoption of data privacy platforms, Osano has expanded its leadership team, bringing on Brian Herr as Chief Product Officer, Rachael Ormison as Head of Privacy and Julianna Meidell as VP of Marketing. All three leaders are veterans of the data privacy, compliance or regulation industries and bring invaluable experience to the table.

Outside of leadership, Osano's team also grew by 56% in 2022, and the company is still hiring for new roles as of February 2023.

Brand recognition

Osano's success and commitment to both its customers and employees were recognized in Winter of 2023. In an anonymous internal employee satisfaction survey, Osano received a 9.2 out of 10 for overall satisfaction, and Glassdoor reviews landed a 4.9 out of 5.



Osano also received recognition for its rapid growth trajectory by G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, earning five badges in 2023, including:

Momentum Leader for Data Privacy Management

Momentum Leader for Consent Management Platform

Leader for Consent Management Platform

High Performer for Data Privacy Management

High Performer for Sensitive Data Discovery

G2 awards these badges based on a number of factors, including number of reviews, web and social presence, growth, satisfaction rating and year-over-year change.

Product evolution

Osano simplifies data privacy compliance with its all-in-one platform. Here are three recent updates that continue driving innovation as a category leader in data privacy:

Consent Management:

To start, in December of 2022, Osano announced updates to its consent management solution to help companies comply with 2023's U.S. state privacy laws, such as the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) and the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act (VCDPA). Following the CPRA's shift from "do not sell" to "do not sell or share," Osano's platform now includes a "Do not sell or share my personal information" preference panel, and its state-level targeting ensures users receive the banner required by the state they're located in.





To start, in December of 2022, Osano announced updates to its consent management solution to help companies comply with 2023's U.S. state privacy laws, such as the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) and the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act (VCDPA). Following the CPRA's shift from "do not sell" to "do not sell or share," Osano's platform now includes a "Do not sell or share my personal information" preference panel, and its state-level targeting ensures users receive the banner required by the state they're located in. Vendor Privacy Risk Management:

With these new laws in place, companies will need to ensure their vendors are also keeping up with privacy regulations. Osano's platform includes external vendor assessments so that businesses can evaluate their current and future vendors' privacy practices.





With these new laws in place, companies will need to ensure their vendors are also keeping up with privacy regulations. Osano's platform includes external vendor assessments so that businesses can evaluate their current and future vendors' privacy practices. Subject Rights Management:

More privacy laws are also requiring organizations to allow users to request access to the data those organizations have about them — and even request that data be deleted altogether. These requests are often referred to as data subject access requests (DSARs) or subject rights requests (SRRs). However, data can be spread across multiple systems, and tracking down and summarizing or deleting all the data an organization has about a user can become an arduous task. Osano's platform can already help track down this data, and its next big update can automatically summarize or delete this data, based on the user's request.

Learn more about Osano and its products at: https://osano.com

ABOUT OSANO

Osano, a leading data privacy platform, simplifies privacy compliance by helping organizations build, manage, and scale their privacy program to increase trust, stay compliant, and do the right thing. Founded in Austin, Texas, in 2018, the fully remote data privacy management company helps organizations access consent management, data subject rights requests, privacy assessments, and vendor monitoring all in one place. Osano is recognized as a leader in consent management and a momentum leader in data privacy management by G2. The organization is also recognized as a Best Place to Work for 2022. Learn how Osano can simplify data privacy for you at https://osano.com .

Media Contact

Emylee Eyler

BLASTmedia for Osano

[email protected]

317.806.1900 ext. 139

SOURCE Osano