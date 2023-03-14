OSANO Debuts Latest Products at COSMOPROF 2023

BOLOGNA, Italy, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COSMOPROF WORLDWIDE BOLOGNA, one of the most influential global events dedicated to all facets of the beauty industry, is taking place from the 17th to 20th, March, 2023. OSANO launched a series of top-notch products, including Beauty Equipment, Body Shaping Machine, Facial Care Machine, Ultrasound Cavitation Device, Lipo Laser Instrument, Hair Removal Machine, etc.

"We are thrilled to launch the latest products at the biggest beauty event in the world. Cosmoprof 2023 offers the perfect platform to introduce cutting-edge technology, and we firmly believe that our products will attract attention from millions of beauty-trend lovers from all around the world," said Fusong Xu, Founder & CEO of OSANO.

Among the innovations, LM-S600Z is a 4D surrounding cooling system which transfers targeted cooling energy thoroughly to the treatment area and also delivers faster energy through its highly cooling conductive applicator. This non-invasive cryo lipolysis fat reduction procedure releases fat cells under the process of "apoptosis" out of our body through human metabolism.

6D Low-level laser therapy (LLLT) is irradiated by a specific wavelength of cold source laser, targeting the subcutaneous fat layer, stimulating the emulsification of intracellular fat, and expelling it from the body through the body's lymphatic system. Once the fat cell volume of the cells is reduced, the effect of self-cultivation and shaping is achieved. The mechanism is that the laser can penetrate into the skin to stimulate the corresponding acupuncture points. The mechanism is the same as acupuncture's, but the human body will not have pain and discomfort. Specific wavelengths have different effects.

ShapeSculpt is the latest body sculpting technology – giving users a personalized, hands-free and hand-held solution to revolutionize their practice. This powerful, non-invasive, Monopolar RF platform tailors to patients' individual needs and features Real-Time Temperature Control for clinically proven results, safety, and patient experience. ShapeSculpt treats the entire fat layer. It offers unique handpiece and placement location versatility and customized 15-minute protocols to treat a full abdomen or multiple body areas simultaneously.

OSANO is committed to bringing innovation worldwide. As a well-known global brand, Osano has been trusted by customers in China and other regions in Europe, America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company has served over 100 million satisfied users with distribution channels in more than 70 countries for 17 years.

For further details, click on the website www.gzosano.com

For updates, follow the company on Media

My Facebook: CryolipolysisEquipment

My Instagram: osanoequipment

My Tiktok: osanobeauty

My YouTube: osanobeauty7819

About OSANO

OSANO was founded in 2006 and has gained a reputation for offering innovative and unique products, including high-quality Beauty Equipment, Body Shaping Machine, Facial Care Machine, Beauty Machine Accessories, Home Beauty Device, and comprehensive beauty spa & salon solutions.

Company: OSANO Beauty

Contact: Marketing Department

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.gzosano.com

SOURCE OSANO