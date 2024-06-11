Osano Named to the 2024 Fortune/Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces in Texas

For the 2024 list, Great Place To Work surveyed nearly 95,000 employees at eligible companies. Via the Trust Index™ Survey, employees shared honest feedback about their experience by responding to 60 statements, including leadership accessibility, support for well-being and personal development, fair + equitable pay, and meaningful impact on the world. (Read the f ull methodology.)

"As a Public Benefit Corp and a Certified B-Corp, everything we do reflects our mission and points toward our core values of Bold Action, Authenticity + Inclusion, Operational Excellence, and Delightful Experience," said Arlo Gilbert, Osano's cofounder and CEO. "To be named a Best Workplace in Texas two years in a row based on the feedback of our employees is truly the highest honor."

The Best Workplaces in Texas list is highly competitive and only available to Texas companies with 10 or more U.S. employees who are Great Place To Work Certified™.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Texas," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work®. "These companies are determined to create the best work environment for their people, and in return, they are seeing stronger performance, faster innovation, and healthier growth."

About Osano

Osano, a leading data privacy platform, simplifies privacy compliance by helping organizations build, manage, and scale their privacy program to increase trust, stay compliant, and do the right thing. The Osano Platform features solutions for consent management, data subject rights, assessments, and vendor risk — all in one place. Founded in Austin, Texas in 2018, the fully remote company is recognized as a leader in consent management and a high performer in data privacy management by G2. We're also an award-winning startup and culture, recognized by Built In, Fortune, and Great Place To Work as a "Best Workplace," and a Best Place for Working Parents three years in a row! Learn how Osano can simplify data privacy for you at https://osano.com.

About Great Places to Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce and society — through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

