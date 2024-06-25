OSANO NAMES RYAN MACIA AS CFO

Experienced High-Growth Financial Executive Joins Osano's Leadership Team to Help Steer Company's Rapid Evolution

AUSTIN, Texas, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Osano, the leading provider of data privacy management solutions, has named Ryan Macia as the company's CFO. Macia steps into the CFO role during a phase of rapid growth for Osano, whose privacy management platform helps companies navigate the complexities of global compliance, risk management, and privacy operations excellence.

Macia is seasoned financial executive with deep experience guiding high-growth technology companies. In financial leadership positions at QuotaPath, Praetorian, TrendKite and SolarWinds, he successfully guided companies through multiple funding rounds and various buy-side and sell-side transactions. Macia earned his B.S. and master's degrees in accounting at the University of Texas at Austin.

"Ryan is an outstanding addition to our leadership team, and his experience will be an enormous asset to us as we continue to grow both organically and through acquisition," said Arlo Gilbert, Founder and CEO of Osano, "Ryan has helped lead many technology companies through periods of rapid growth in highly dynamic markets. He also has great experience leading successful M&A deals. He shares my vision for Osano to be the most trusted privacy partner for companies around the world, and I am very happy to have him on our team."

"Osano is well positioned to be a global market leader for data privacy management – an industry where we will see tremendous growth over the next decade," said Macia. "The regulatory landscape is evolving quickly in every corner of the world, and Osano is the go-to partner to help companies successfully navigate those privacy laws and build trust with customers. I'm excited to be part of this excellent leadership team."

Macia assumes the role from Jonathan Grant, who will continue to support Osano's growth as a senior strategic advisor.

About Osano:

Osano, the leading data privacy management platform, empowers businesses to successfully navigate the complexities of privacy management by providing the necessary tools and insights for building, managing, and scaling holistic privacy programs. Designed with privacy professionals in mind, Osano's premier platform addresses the full spectrum of privacy needs, including assessments, vendor risk management, data mapping, and consent and subject rights management.

As a public benefit corporation and certified B-Corp, Osano is dedicated to emphasizing the critical role of privacy as a trust cornerstone, upholding the belief that embracing privacy principles propels organizations into the next wave of trusted brands. Learn how Osano can simplify data privacy for you at https://osano.com.

