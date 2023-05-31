Osano signals strong company growth with key workplace award wins, G2 recognition and website rebrand

Privacy management software leader ranks among industry frontrunners for company culture and customer experience

AUSTIN, Texas, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Osano , a leader in privacy management software, today announced company achievements including being named to Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces list, receiving a Great Places to Work designation and being a Series A&B winner from Austin A-List Awards. Additionally, Osano was recognized as a high performer in three categories from G2. Alongside these exceptional accomplishments, Osano has seen triple digit customer growth from Q1 2022 to Q1 2023 and the company recently launched a website rebrand.

Osano was named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list for the second time. The list is a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual space.

Also for the second year in a row, Osano is Certified by Great Place to Work, based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Osano. This year, 98% of employees said Osano is a great place to work – 41 points higher than the average U.S. company. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. Osano was also named an Austin A-LIST Awards winner in the Series A&B category. In partnership with SXSW , the A-LIST Awards recognizes and celebrates the achievements of entrepreneurs in the Greater Austin region.

In conjunction with significant award wins in 2023, Osano has also seen an increase in customer and consent records growth, further solidifying the growing significance and emphasis placed on data privacy. From Q1 2022 - Q1 2023, Osano has seen triple-digit growth in its customer base and saw a 126% increase in consents.

"Even though our team has doubled in size over the past year, we've maintained our company culture," said Arlo Gilbert, CEO and co-founder of Osano. "We can't provide innovative products and quality customer service if company culture is lacking. These awards validate the work we've put into making the employee experience at Osano rewarding."

Osano was also recognized by G2 , the world's largest tech marketplace. The recognition highlights Osano's high performance across Enterprise and Small-to-Mid-Sized Businesses. G2 has awarded Osano the following distinctions for Spring 2023:

Leader, CMP

High Performer, Data Privacy Management

High Performer, DSAR

High Performer, Sensitive Data Disco

With significant growth and monumental company accomplishments comes a new website, visual upgrade and refreshed positioning. The new website embodies Osano's purpose and energy and captures the ambition and continued innovation of the Osano brand. Visit www.osano.com to explore the new website and learn more about the company's privacy solutions.

About Osano

Osano, a leading data privacy platform, simplifies privacy compliance by helping organizations build, manage, and scale their privacy program to increase trust, stay compliant, and do the right thing. Founded in Austin, Texas, in 2018, the fully remote data privacy management company helps organizations access consent management, data subject rights requests, privacy assessments, and vendor monitoring all in one place. Osano is recognized as a leader in consent management and a momentum leader in data privacy management by G2. The organization is also recognized as a Best Place to Work for 2023. Learn how Osano can simplify data privacy for you at https://osano.com .

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Emylee Eyler

BLASTmedia for Osano

[email protected]

317.806.1900 ext. 139

SOURCE Osano