Osara Health partners with Moffitt Cancer Center and the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe), joining the CancerX founding members

News provided by

Osara Health

01 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

DOVER, Del., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Osara Health is proud to announce they've become a founding member of CancerX, joining forces with more than 90 reputable organizations that are participating in this initiative.

Continue Reading
Osara Health joins CancerX as founding member
Osara Health joins CancerX as founding member

Osara Health is a leading US digital health organization transforming the care experience including how and when care is accessed. Their expanding oncology platform is accessible by patients and caregivers, guiding behavior change for better health outcomes and wellbeing, thereby contributing to decreased healthcare expenses. Most notably, Osara has published a study demonstrating the program offers a clinically validated return to work intervention, with cancer ranking as the number 1 healthcare expense for organizations on a national scale.

CancerX, co-hosted by Moffitt Cancer Center, Digital Medicine Society (DiMe), Office for the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC), and Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH), is a public-private partnership originating from President Joe Biden's Cancer Moonshot initiative. It aims to cut cancer death rates by 50% in 25 years and enhance the patient experience.

Together with the founding members and partnership organizations, Dr Raghav Murali-Ganesh, Radiation Oncologist and CEO of Osara Health said they will help set CancerX's strategic direction, collaborating with oncology and digital health leaders to achieve shared goals.

"Being a founding member of CancerX validates Osara Health's national-scale contribution to addressing the pressing issue of the cancer care experience in the US. Since our inception, our focus has been steadfast on turning cancer patients from reactive recipients of care to proactive participants in their care and we are passionate about equitable access to an enhanced care experience. Joining CancerX Moonshot represents recognition of these efforts, and we look forward to continuing to set ambitious goals and work relentlessly to achieve them as part of the Cancer Moonshot community."

Speaking about Osara Health's announcement, the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe) said "We're elated to join forces with such dedicated innovators in the CancerX Moonshot initiative. Here's to transforming the landscape of cancer research and patient care, one ambitious goal at a time".

CONTACT: Chloe Pickering, marketing@osarahealth.com

SOURCE Osara Health

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.