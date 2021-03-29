Osborn Hires New CEO to Lead Next Stage of Company Growth

"I am thrilled to join Osborn and take charge of leading the company to an even stronger position in the abrasives and polishing products industry," said Cassady. "I look forward to being able to bring my operational experience to a team that is passionate about developing innovative products for our customers, building on an already illustrious 130+ year history as a global leader in surface finishing and polishing solutions."

Prior to Municipal Parking Services, Cassady was chief executive officer at Fansteel, Inc., and led the turnaround of that manufacturer of complex engineered metal parts for aerospace, power generation and automotive markets. Fansteel was awarded the 2014 Turnaround of the Year Award by the Turnaround Management Association while under Cassady's direction. Previously, Cassady was an interim executive and operating advisor for over a dozen companies throughout North America and Europe acquired by Sun Capital Partners.

About Osborn

Osborn is the world's leading supplier of surface treatment solutions and high-quality finishing tools for industrial and commercial applications within material finishing, deburring, cleaning, honing and surface polishing segments. Founded in 1887, Osborn now includes operations in 12 countries and serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit osborn.com.

