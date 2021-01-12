OSCAR Contender Live Action Short Film Created During the Pandemic

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Announcing the official release of THE GREAT ARTIST Official Trailer for public viewing.

Purpose Co. presents an epically diverse and moving narrative short film endorsed by major mental health organizations that has qualified for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 2021 as an OSCAR contender for Best Live Action Short Film — under the creative direction of United Nations Honoree, Global Peacemakers and Disruptive Innovation Award Winning Filmmaker Indrani Pal-Chaudhuri (The Girl Epidemic).

The Great Artist - For Your Consideration. Featuring Matthew Postlethwaite, Sunny Vaccher The Great Artist - Matthew Postlethwaite

Sometimes the most silent struggles come at the greatest cost; The Great Artist reveals the story of a gifted artist who finds himself in a broken balance between creating world class art and the all too silent struggle of self care as his life begins to unravel because of his Dissociative Identity Disorder.

Starring Award winning Actor, Matthew Postlethwaite (Peaky Blinders), Marimar Vega (La Boda de Valentina), [Emmy nominated] Rain Valdez (Razor Tongue), and Benjamin Patterson (Greenleaf). Featuring the award-winning and multi-nominated title track BRAVE, by Pia Toscano.

Created and Written by Award winning duo Matthew Postlethwaite and Sunny Vachher under their Production Studio banner Purpose Co with Vachher and Postlethwaite as Producers and Executive Producers; Co-Producers/Executive Producers DJ Lampitt and Addison Brasil. Executive Producers Justin De Bernardi, Heather Cline and Gayle Ann Essex.

The film has the support of major organizations such as GLADD , American Foundation of Suicide Prevention , National Association of Mental Illnesses CA ( NAMI ), National Suicide Prevention Lifeline , Movember , Kindred , Tethr , The Tramuto Foundation , and Stand with Impact , who all support the vision and mission with the film and believe the story must be exposed globally in order to create a longing impact and help save lives.

The Great Artist was created entirely amid the COVID-19 pandemic with safety protocols providing a safe environment for its cast and crew. Purpose Co. obtained its green light from SAG-AFTRA to shoot in Los Angeles. Impressively, the film has qualified for the Academy Awards 2021 for Best Live Action Short Film. Matthew Postlethwaite adds "Depression levels are at an all time high, highlighted by the current pandemic. It emphasizes a major underlying issue of mental health in the world." The creative team felt the need to do more to address the stigma of Mental Health, so that people can find the help that they need.

Throughout the history of art, great minds and mental illness have walked hand in hand. The cast and crew of 'The Great Artist' hope to bring to life the stories of those impacted by echoing their struggles and passions. "We are on a mission to bring transformative change and empowerment to those struggling with mental health disorders to be able to seek help, prevent suicide, and save lives," said Sunny Vachher .

Postlethwaite and Vachher are proud to have accomplished the success of The Great Artist shoot, with zero COVID-19 cases amongst its cast and crew maintaining a COVID-free production unit, and the film's emergence as a widely-recognized international award-winning production.

Media contact:

Adam Segal

[email protected]

212-642-4317

SOURCE Purpose Co