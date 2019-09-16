Oscar de la Renta's Commitment to Philanthropy will Bring Final Dreams to Life for Terminally-Ill Adults across the United States

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 6th, Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, will host its fifth annual Endless Summer Dream fundraiser with fashion partner, Oscar de la Renta. The house will present couture-inspired ready-to-wear looks in the iconic style once adored by Jacqueline Kennedy and now interpreted for the modern woman to the acclaim of the world's fashion press.

Nearly ten years ago, Oscar de la Renta himself helped Dream Foundation bring light and life to a final Dream. LaToya always believed she would grow up to be a designer but a terminal diagnosis at the age of twenty-five abruptly ended her journey and left her to Dream about a New York Fashion Week rendezvous. With little time left, Dream Foundation arranged a trip for LaToya and her sister, Naima, to New York, including a whirlwind of runway shows and a special meet and greet with her idol, de la Renta. He spent three hours talking and smiling with LaToya and her sister as he fitted models for his show. "He was kind, gentle, and showered us with gifts," LaToya shared when she returned home. "This Dream revived my spirits."

"Oscar de la Renta's kindness will forever be remembered and cherished," says Kisa Heyer, Dream Foundation's Chief Executive Officer. "It reminds us that even the smallest gestures make a world of difference at the end of life. We are honored to celebrate 25 years of Dream fulfillment with such an iconic, thoughtful brand."

Held at the exquisite Polo estate of Ursula and Pat Nesbitt in Summerland, Calif., overlooking the ocean, celebrities, special guests and foundation supporters will gather to indulge in food from the region's most outstanding restaurants, the finest wine from the best wineries and the coolest spirits and cocktails while enjoying live entertainment, all to raise awareness and funds to continue the pivotal role Dream Foundation plays in end-of-life care. More than 32,000 Dreams have been served over the last twenty-five years.

For fashion, fun, and an opportunity to help give life to final Dreams of terminally-ill adults across the nation, tickets for Endless Summer Dream are available for purchase.

A special thank you to Oscar de la Renta and their incredible team.

About Dream Foundation:

Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations and committed donors, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 32,000 final Dreams over the last twenty-five years. Dream Foundation receives no state or federal funding—we rely solely on private donations. To support our mission please visit DreamFoundation.org/donate.

About Oscar de la Renta:

Oscar de la Renta is one of the world's leading luxury goods brands. The New York based house, established in 1965 by its namesake, and currently under the creative direction of Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, produces a full line of women's shoes, handbags, jewelry, eyewear, bridal, childrenswear, home décor and fragrance, in addition to its signature women's ready-to-wear collection.

