Oscar Flores' new book, "How much is learned from a people" begins with a description of the people and the geography of where the author grew up

Mr. Flores says that "All human life is a book ready to be read" and that through these pages he tells us about his first experiences of the simple life of his people that, with the passage of time, people grow and they acquire their identity, influenced by the environment of the society where they are born and developed.

Published by Page Publishing, based in New York City, the emotional work of Oscar Flores examines not only how the author emigrated to the United States, but also how other immigrants did it in search of the American dream. All their odyssey to cross the border with the sole purpose of improving the living conditions for them and their families.

Coming from his village, the author learned from humble and hardworking people, and this allowed him to succeed in life, as well as others. This book includes reflections, advice, wise sayings and adages compiled from large people along the way. Finally, a book of motivation, entertainment and inspiration for any reader who seeks delight and recreation in reading.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can buy "How much is learned from a people" in bookstores around the world or online at iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes Noble stores.

