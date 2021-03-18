Oscar H. Rojas's New Book El Mundo Del Vino Y Su Degustación, A Well-Conceived Book About The Luxury And Benefits Of Wine For Ordinary Citizens

Rojas said this about his book: "Wine, a noble and civilized drink, gives us health and joy, improving our meetings. Learn to taste it—art, science, and sensory pleasure. With more than 150,000 references on the market, the old world and the new world offer us a varied range of extraordinary wines.

Do not deprive yourself of this pleasure, once reserved for kings, heads of state, aristocrats, and specialized personnel. Today knowledge belongs to everyone who wants it, and this guide provides it. Health!"

Published by Page Publishing, Oscar H. Rojas's new book El mundo del vino y su degustación encourages people to enjoy the blessing of all varieties of wine that has brought positive well-being since ancient times.

Consumers who wish to learn about the magnificence of wine to the individual and society can purchase El mundo del vino y su degustación in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

