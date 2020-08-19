Oscar, Holy Cross Health, Memorial Healthcare System Collaborate to Offer a Co-Branded Medicare 2021 Advantage Plan in South Florida.

The Oscar + Holy Cross + Memorial Health Medicare Advantage plan 1 is the only plan in the market to bring together Holy Cross Health and Memorial Healthcare System's extensive physician network with Oscar's highly personalized and patient-focused member experience. Oscar's high-touch Care Teams are familiar with the Holy Cross Health and Memorial Healthcare System ecosystems and can connect members to the right care for them, providing a better, more convenient experience:

Affordable Care with Trusted Doctors: Members get more convenient access to Holy Cross Health's and Memorial Healthcare System's network of top doctors – from easy appointment scheduling, virtual visits with top specialists to post-treatment care.

Connected Care Team: Dedicated Care Guides, including a nurse, who know the member's medical history, help them navigate their plan, and coordinate care with in-network providers.

Virtual Urgent Care: $0 , unlimited virtual visits with a dedicated team of Oscar providers, available 24/7. Members can get a diagnosis, care instructions, and help with prescriptions from the safety of their home.

"Oscar and Holy Cross share our vision of using technology to improve the medical experience for patients and families in South Florida. This Medicare Advantage plan, and our collective partnership, is providing tools and resources for patients to take a more active role in their healthcare journey, something we've long advocated in our approach to value-based care and population health," said Aurelio M. Fernandez, III, President and CEO, Memorial Healthcare System.

"Our partnership with Oscar is a game changer for Medicare recipients in Broward County. Plan members will be able to take advantage of the best care in a way that's timely, convenient and affordable," said Holy Cross Health President and CEO Mark Doyle. "Holy Cross has a long history of providing exceptional and trusted care to our community and this is one more opportunity for us to do so. We are committed to our brand promise which is to be your trusted health partner for life."

The partnership also reinforces Holy Cross Health and Memorial Healthcare System's ongoing commitment to putting the patient at the center of their healthcare journey and improving the lives of residents across Broward County.

"We're thrilled to be working with the Holy Cross Health and Memorial Healthcare System to bring greater, more convenient care to South Florida residents," said Oscar CEO, Mario Schlosser. "With Oscar's technology and our aligned dedication to providing an exceptional experience for Medicare beneficiaries, the Oscar + Holy Cross + Memorial Medicare Advantage plan offers our members a more personal care experience that better meets the unique needs of patients."

Oscar launched in its first Medicare Advantage markets in 2019. Plans beginning January 1, 2021, pending regulatory approval, will be available during the Medicare Advantage Annual Election Period, from October 15 to December 7, 2020.

About Oscar

Oscar is the first health insurance company built to make health care easy. Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the health care system's status quo since our founding in 2012, developing seamless technology and providing personalized support to help our members navigate their health care. Oscar was the first insurer to offer $0, 24/7 telemedicine to members and to integrate direct scheduling with providers through our app.

Oscar plans also include access to a network of first-rate physicians and hospitals, as well as a personalized Care Team that supports members every step of the way, from finding a doctor to navigating costs. Oscar is known for its easy-to-use digital tools, including a website and mobile app that let members view their health history, speak directly with their Care Teams and virtual providers, and access their account information.

All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Mulberry Health Inc., including Oscar Insurance Company and its affiliates. Say hi or learn more at https://www.hioscar.com or follow us at https://twitter.com/OscarHealth .

About Holy Cross Health

A member of Trinity Health, Fort Lauderdale-based Holy Cross Hospital, dba Holy Cross Health , is a full-service, non-profit, Catholic, teaching hospital operating in the spirit of the Sisters of Mercy. Through strategic collaborations and a commitment to being a person-centered, transforming, healing presence, the 557-bed hospital offers progressive inpatient, outpatient and community outreach services and clinical research trials to serve as our community's trusted health partner for life. Holy Cross Health also encompasses Holy Cross HealthPlex outpatient facility, Holy Cross Research Institutes. urgent care centers and more than 50 Holy Cross Medical Group physician practices.

About Memorial Healthcare System

Memorial Healthcare System is one of the largest public healthcare systems in the U.S. and a national leader in quality care and patient satisfaction. It is highly regarded for a patient and family-centered approach at facilities that include Memorial Regional Hospital, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital South, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Joe DiMaggio Children's Health Specialty Center in Wellington, and Memorial Manor nursing home.

Among the many awards and recognition it has earned are Modern Healthcare magazine's "Best Place to Work in Healthcare," Florida Trend's "Florida's Best Companies to Work For," and Becker's Hospital Review's "150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare." In a recent report ("Humanizing Brand Experience"), the Denver-based consulting firm Monigle named Memorial the top health system brand in America, based on consumer surveys. To learn more, visit mhs.net .

1 Oscar + Holy Cross + Memorial Health (HMO) is Insurance sold by Oscar Managed Care of South Florida, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Oscar, pending regulatory approval.

