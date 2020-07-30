Oscar Launches New $0 Virtual Primary Care as Part of 2021 Expansion Plans

NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oscar, the first tech-driven health insurance company, today announced plans to launch its new $0 Virtual Primary Care product and expand to a total of 19 states and 47 markets in 2021. The company will offer health insurance to individuals and families in four new states and 19 new markets during the upcoming Open Enrollment period, pending regulatory approvals.

Virtual Primary Care is the latest addition to the suite of Oscar Care features that provide a personalized experience for Oscar members. Oscar Care, which includes access to Oscar designated virtual primary and urgent providers, offers our members with Individual and Family Plans:

Virtual Primary Care: $0 , unlimited virtual visits with a dedicated team of Oscar primary care providers. 3 Tier 1 prescriptions, DME, labs, diagnostic imaging orders 4 and initial specialist referrals prescribed by an Oscar Primary Care provider are also $0 . 5 Oscar Primary Care also will bring some care directly to members in their homes, by offering $0 vitals monitoring kits and in-home lab draws, 6 when ordered by an Oscar Primary Care provider.

, unlimited virtual visits with a dedicated team of Oscar primary care providers. Tier 1 prescriptions, DME, labs, diagnostic imaging orders and initial specialist referrals prescribed by an Oscar Primary Care provider are also . Oscar Primary Care also will bring some care directly to members in their homes, by offering vitals monitoring kits and in-home lab draws, when ordered by an Oscar Primary Care provider. Virtual Urgent Care: 24/7 access to Oscar Virtual Urgent Care Providers at $0 for whenever a member needs to see a doctor quickly. 7 Tier 1 prescriptions and labs are $0 when prescribed by our virtual urgent care providers, too. 8

24/7 access to Oscar Virtual Urgent Care Providers at for whenever a member needs to see a doctor quickly. Tier 1 prescriptions and labs are when prescribed by our virtual urgent care providers, too. Care Teams: Dedicated Care Guides, including a nurse, who know the member's medical history, help them navigate their plan, and connect them with in-network providers.

"With the launch of Oscar Primary Care, Oscar is making even more unprecedented, cost-effective plans available," said Oscar Co-Founder and CEO Mario Schlosser. "Americans consistently cite cost, quality and convenience as their biggest struggles with the healthcare system - our new offering solves for all of them."

Oscar Expansion Markets

2021 will mark the fourth consecutive year Oscar expands its footprint to offer affordable care designed around members' health, budget, family, and community needs.

As a part of the 2021 expansion, Oscar will offer Individual and Family Plans for the first time in: Arkansas (Little Rock and Fayetteville), North Carolina (Asheville), Oklahoma (Oklahoma City), and five markets in Iowa, including Des Moines, Sioux City, and Cedar Rapids.

We also will expand our existing state footprints to Boulder, Colorado, three markets in Northeast Pennsylvania, multiple markets across Florida, including Jacksonville, Sarasota, and Tallahassee, and across new counties in Phoenix, AZ, San Francisco, CA, and Columbus, OH.

Oscar Virtual Primary Care Markets

The COVID-19 pandemic is transforming how Americans access health care and accelerating demand for virtual services. While just 11% of U.S. consumers used telemedicine in 2019, 76% are interested in using virtual care following the outbreak, according to McKinsey.

Oscar will offer Virtual Primary Care in 10 markets in 2021: Miami, FL, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Palm Beach, FL, Houston, TX, Dallas, TX, Austin, TX, Los Angeles, CA, Orange County, CA, Denver, CO, and New York, NY, pending regulatory approval.

The specifics of Oscar's 2021 insurance plan portfolio are still being reviewed by regulators. Details regarding pricing, network partners, and added benefits will be available closer to the open enrollment period this fall. In the meantime, more information can be found at www.hioscar.com.

About Oscar

Oscar is the first health insurance company built to make health care easy. Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the health care system's status quo since our founding in 2012, developing seamless technology and providing personalized support to help our members navigate their health care. Oscar was the first insurer to offer $0, 24/7 telemedicine to members and to integrate direct scheduling with providers through our app.

Oscar plans also include access to a network of first-rate physicians and hospitals, as well as a personalized Care Team that supports members every step of the way, from finding a doctor to navigating costs. Oscar is known for its easy-to-use digital tools, including a website and mobile app that let members view their health history, speak directly with their Care Teams and virtual providers, and access their account information.

All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Mulberry Health Inc., including Oscar Insurance Company and its affiliates. Say hi or learn more at https://www.hioscar.com or follow us at https://twitter.com/OscarHealth.

Media Contact: Jackie Kahn, Head of Communications; [email protected]; 202-538-0128

1 Market numbers are based on Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs); Oscar entrance into and disclosure of all specific cities and counties within each MSA are pending regulatory approvals.

2 Not available in CA.

3 Oscar Virtual Primary Care providers are employed by Oscar Medical Group and are not employed by Oscar Insurance.

4 Some prescriptions and orders are unavailable via virtual visits. Other exclusions apply.

5 Not available in CA. Some exclusions apply.

6 Not available in all markets, including Los Angeles, CA or Denver, CO.

7 Available on most Oscar plans.

8 Some Tier 1 prescriptions are unavailable via virtual visits. Other exclusions apply.

