OSCAR-NOMINATED ERIC ROBERTS STARS IN HORROR THRILLER "HOLY FATHER"

Second Installment of Holy Trilogy from Georgia-Based SRHP Films

AUGUSTA, Ga., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SRHP Films today announced that Academy Award-nominated actor Eric Roberts will star in Holy Father, the second installment of the studio's Holy Trilogy. Roberts, known for over 735 film credits including "The Dark Knight" and "Runaway Train," portrays Father Wales, an exorcism specialist who must perform a dangerous ritual on a possessed priest.

Eric Roberts in Holy Father, playing Father Wales

The newly released poster for Holy Father features Eric Roberts in priestly attire holding a Bible, set against the backdrop of a gothic church. The poster visually represents the film's supernatural horror theme.

"Holy Father" combines classical horror sensibilities with modern storytelling craft in a layered narrative about sacrifice and the battle between good and evil. The film continues the trend of high-profile actors participating in contemporary horror productions, following Russell Crowe's "The Pope's Exorcist" and Al Pacino's upcoming "The Ritual."

The Holy Trilogy launched with "Holy Ghost," currently streaming worldwide on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Google Play Movies across 39 countries. The series will conclude with "Holy Son," now in development.

Holy Father is written and directed by Shravan Tiwari and produced by Sandip Patel. The Georgia-based studio SRHP Films, which has previously produced content for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, plans to release the film in 2026. Further details regarding the cast and distribution will be shared closer to the release date.

To know more about the Holy Father, visit https://bit.ly/holyfather

Media Contact:

Shravan Tiwari

[email protected]

+1 (706) 513 7952

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2830805/Holy_Father.jpg

SOURCE SRHP Films