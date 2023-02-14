Oscar-Nominee for Best Documentary Short Subject "Haulout," to Headline Ninth Annual New York WILD Film Festival at The Explorers Club

Russian Director Maxim Arbugaev and Marine Biologist Maxim Chakilev to be in Attendance for Q&A Session and Acceptance of "Best in Festival" Award on March 3rd

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New York City's premier documentary film festival – showcasing films on exploration, adventure, wildlife, conservation, and the environment – is back for the ninth annual edition, bringing all things WILD to the urban heart of the city, spotlighting the 2023 Oscar-nominated documentary short "Haulout" and its director, Maxim Arbugaev.

NY WILD FILM FESTIVAL LOGO

The 2023 festival features 35 films from around the world; Q&A sessions with filmmakers, explorers, and experts; receptions; award presentations; and a family program for kids ages 7+. This year's lineup brings to the screen innovative climate solution stories alongside epic journeys deep in the heart of the wilderness. Tickets are on sale for in-person film programs March 2–5, 2023 at The Explorers Club. The full film list, schedule, and tickets are available on nywildfilmfestival.com.

Oscar-nominated for Best Documentary Short Film, Haulout (Best in Festival, March 3) is a heartbreaking and cinematic film directed by a brother/sister team in the Russian Arctic. With no narration, the film takes audiences on an emotionally charged journey that exposes the devastating impact of climate change in a shocking new light. Filmmaker Maxim Arbugaev and marine biologist Maxim Chakilev will be attending.

"More than ever people are fascinated with all things connected to our planet and are increasingly aware of the urgency to save it. Documentary film has become an enormously powerful and popular medium for that kind of outreach," said Nancy Rosenthal, Founder & Executive Director. "We are so fortunate to play host to these extraordinary films and the heroes behind them that will engage you, enrage you, and inspire you to want to be part of the conservation of our planet."

Leading sponsors and partners of the New York WILD Film Festival are: Wildlife Conservation Society, Fujifilm, The New Yorker Documentary, Arc'teryx, and The Explorers Club.

The Explorers Club is located at 46 E 70th Street, NY, NY 10021.

NORTH POLE, 1909 • SOUTH POLE, 1911 • EVEREST, 1953 • MARIANA TRENCH, 1960 • MOON, 1969

SOURCE The Explorers Club