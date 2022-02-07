Oscar Paz's new book "Soñar No Cuesta Nada, Actuar Es la Jugada" chronicles the stirring story of an immigrant who found himself a life worth living for

"Soñar no cuesta nada, Actuar es la jugada is a book that as its title says, it is not enough just to dream and wait for things to come to us from heaven. We must take action in pursuit of what we want. We are the ones who we make things happen.

Oscar Paz tells us his fascinating story, dramatically revealing the most important events that have marked his life, from a child to the moment of writing his book, and leaves us a lesson that everything is possible when we believe in what we want and that dream. it is strong enough to pull us out of our comfort zone and out to fight for it. Dreaming is worth it, but you need to act."

Published by Page Publishing, Oscar Paz's captivating journal carries the lesson that dreams aren't impossible if one brings in the hard work and determination to pursue what they want.

This personal retelling is one of inspiration, encouragement, and courage.

Readers who wish to experience this moving work can purchase "Soñar No Cuesta Nada, Actuar Es la Jugada" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

