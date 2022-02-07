Oscar Paz's new book "Soñar No Cuesta Nada, Actuar Es la Jugada" chronicles the stirring story of an immigrant who found himself a life worth living for
Feb 07, 2022, 06:00 ET
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Florida, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Recent release "Soñar No Cuesta Nada, Actuar Es la Jugada" from Page Publishing author Oscar Paz accounts an amazing journey of a successful man who continued to believe in his dream and put it into motion.
Oscar Paz, a Columbian immigrant living in Miami, has completed his new book "Soñar No Cuesta Nada, Actuar Es la Jugada": an inspiring opus that share about his personal life, his upbringing, and the roads he took in adulthood. Here, Paz lays bare his stories of failures and successes during his pursuit of his dream.
"Soñar no cuesta nada, Actuar es la jugada is a book that as its title says, it is not enough just to dream and wait for things to come to us from heaven. We must take action in pursuit of what we want. We are the ones who we make things happen.
Oscar Paz tells us his fascinating story, dramatically revealing the most important events that have marked his life, from a child to the moment of writing his book, and leaves us a lesson that everything is possible when we believe in what we want and that dream. it is strong enough to pull us out of our comfort zone and out to fight for it. Dreaming is worth it, but you need to act."
Published by Page Publishing, Oscar Paz's captivating journal carries the lesson that dreams aren't impossible if one brings in the hard work and determination to pursue what they want.
This personal retelling is one of inspiration, encouragement, and courage.
Readers who wish to experience this moving work can purchase "Soñar No Cuesta Nada, Actuar Es la Jugada" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
