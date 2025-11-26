Oscar Qualifying Documentary Exposing Pediatric Healthcare Crisis Screens in NYC

Complicated exposes the misunderstood medical condition behind families' experiences with misdiagnoses, medical gaslighting, and child-protection overreach.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Two-time Oscar-shortlisted and Emmy nominated director Andrew Abrahams of Open Eye Pictures, and Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier, will attend a special Academy Award "For Your Consideration" screening of Complicated, an 85-minute feature documentary that uncovers a complex crisis in pediatric care. Through intimate storytelling and expert insight, Complicated reveals the destructive consequences of systemic gaps in medicine, mental health misdiagnoses, and child-protection failures that are negatively impacting young patients, families, and healthcare workers.

The December 4 showing [7-9 pm] at the Quad Cinema will include a Q&A with director Abrahams and other film subjects moderated by Schrier, who is featured in the film and has Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a rare connective tissue disorder, which is the primary diagnosis of the patients in the documentary.

Official Selection of the Academy-qualifying Slamdance Film Festival and winner of the Remi Award at Worldfest-Houston International Film Festival, Complicated recounts a hidden world of resilience amidst suffering. Recommended for healthcare providers, educators, family law attorneys, and anyone with an interest in healthcare. Sounds of Film describes this movie as "A powerful exposé of children with complex illnesses and the systems that fail them" and "a rallying cry for change."

Event Information

Date & Time: December 4, 7-9 pm (doors open at 6:30) Location: Quad Cinema; 34 West 13th Street; New York, NY 10011

For Tickets: NYC Special Screening of COMPLICATED

About Open Eye Pictures: Open Eye Pictures is a multi–award-winning nonprofit that creates and distributes creative, educational media that reveals the extraordinary in the everyday and illuminates the places where worlds and assumptions collide. Through storytelling that inspires compassion and action, they move audiences in powerful and unexpected ways.

About ElevateRare: ElevateRare is a 501(C)3 that provides education and support programs for healthcare providers and medical students, addressing overlooked challenges in clinical care, child protection, palliative/end-of-life care, and education that impact patients with rare diseases and medical complexity.

