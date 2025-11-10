Osceola-backed Valor Exterior Partners Announces Acquisitions of Kentucky-based Unisource Roofing and Ohio-based A. Caspersen Co.

CINCINNATI, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor Exterior Partners, a portfolio company of Osceola Capital, is pleased to announce the successful acquisitions of Unisource Roofing, expanding Valor's presence into Kentucky, and A. Caspersen Co., bolstering Valor's presence in the Ohio market. Both businesses are providers of roofing and other exterior home services, with Unisource serving homeowners in Kentucky and Southern Indiana and Caspersen serving homeowners in Northeast Ohio. These partnerships mark Valor's sixth and seventh acquisitions since launching the platform in September 2024.

Jerry Arteaga, CEO, Valor, said, "We are excited to welcome the teams at Unisource and Caspersen to the Valor family. Both businesses have earned strong reputations in their regions as trusted providers of exterior services through years of dedicated service, making them natural fits to join Valor. We look forward to supporting the continued growth of both businesses and are excited to further expand our presence in the Northeast."

Ben Moe, Managing Partner, Osceola Capital, said, "The acquisitions of Unisource and Caspersen are a strong step toward achieving Valor's vision of establishing itself as the leading provider of roofing and other exterior home services in the Northeast. We will continue to pursue partnerships across the region to further expand Valor's geographic footprint and service offering."

About Valor Exterior Partners

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Valor Exterior Partners is a provider of exterior home services to residential homeowners. The Company specializes in installation, repair, replacement, and maintenance of roofing, siding, windows, doors, skylights, insulation, and decking. For more information, visit www.valorexteriorpartners.com.

About Unisource Roofing

Founded in 2018, Unisource Roofing is a Louisville-based provider of roofing, siding, and other exterior home services to customers in Kentucky and Southern Indiana. For more information, visit www.unisourceroofing.com.

About A. Caspersen Co.

Founded in 1994, A. Caspersen Co. is a Stow, Ohio-based provider of roofing, siding, and other exterior home services to customers throughout Northeast Ohio. For more information, visit www.acaspersenco.com.

About Osceola Capital

Osceola Capital is a Tampa-based private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market services companies, typically with EBITDA of $2 million to $10 million. Osceola has extensive experience partnering with management teams to execute buy-and-build strategies and drive long-term value creation. Visit www.osceola.com to learn more. Contact Kurt Schwab at [email protected] regarding new add-on opportunities.

