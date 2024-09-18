Osceola Capital Announces the Formation of Valor Exterior Partners, Completes Two Acquisitions

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Osceola Capital, a Tampa-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce the formation of Valor Exterior Partners, creating a leading provider of exterior home services in the greater Northeastern U.S. The Company provides a full suite of solutions to its customers, including the installation, repair, replacement, and maintenance of roofing, siding, windows, doors, skylights, insulation, and decking for homeowners. Valor can trace its roots as far back as 1923 and has firmly established itself as a trusted partner for its customers within the areas it currently operates.

Valor was launched in partnership with Jerry Arteaga, CEO of Valor Exterior Partners. Mr. Arteaga has extensive experience operating and advising lower-middle market private equity-backed services businesses through his prior role as an Operating Partner at Cold Bore Capital. Mr. Arteaga has also previously served as a legislative liaison in the U.S. Senate and started his career in the U.S. Army where he spent most of his 20+ year career in Special Forces (Green Beret), retiring as a Sergeant Major.

Today, Valor Exterior Partners announces the completion of its first two strategic partnerships – HP Roofing and WeatherCheck. These business provide exterior home services to homeowners across Vermont and New Hampshire.

Jerry Arteaga, CEO of Valor Exterior Partners, said, "Our partnerships with HP Roofing and WeatherCheck mark an exciting first step towards establishing ourselves as the preeminent provider of exterior home services in the Northeast. We are eager to forge additional strategic partnerships with talented entrepreneurs and support them in reaching their goals. Osceola Capital is the perfect partner for Valor due to their founder-friendly approach, extensive experience in scaling, professionalizing, and integrating businesses through acquisitions, and proven success in accelerating organic growth and optimizing operations. This partnership will allow us to further invest in our team and offer best-in-class solutions to a larger customer base."

Ben Moe, Managing Partner at Osceola Capital, said, "We are excited about partnering with Jerry to create the leading provider of exterior home services in the Northeast offering a differentiated and comprehensive set of solutions for homeowners throughout the region. We are actively seeking acquisitions and partnerships in the sector to expand our geographic presence, service offering, capabilities, and growth opportunities for our customers, suppliers. and employees."

To learn more about partnerships with Valor, please visit www.valorexteriorpartners.com or contact Jerry Arteaga at [email protected].

About Valor Exterior Partners

Valor Exterior Partners provides exterior home services in the residential end market. The Company specializes in the installation, repair, replacement, and maintenance of roofing, siding, windows, doors, skylights, insulation, and decking for homeowners. Valor's goal is to rapidly scale, both organically and via acquisitions, into the preeminent provider of home exterior services across the greater Northeastern United States. For more information, please visit www.valorexteriorpartners.com.

About Osceola Capital

Osceola Capital is a Tampa-based private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market services companies, typically with EBITDA of $1 million to $10 million. Osceola has extensive experience partnering with management teams to execute buy-and-build strategies and drive long-term value creation. Visit www.osceola.com to learn more.

