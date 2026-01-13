Osceola Capital-backed Valor Exterior Partners Announces Acquisition of Connecticut-based Landmark Exteriors

CINCINNATI, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor Exterior Partners, a portfolio company of Osceola Capital, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Landmark Exteriors, expanding Valor's presence into Connecticut. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, Landmark is a provider of roofing, siding and other exterior home services to residential homeowners in Connecticut and New York. This partnership marks Valor's eighth acquisition since the platform's launch in September 2024.

Jerry Arteaga, CEO of Valor, said, "We are excited to welcome the Landmark team to the Valor family. Over the last three decades, Landmark has earned a strong reputation in the region as a trusted provider of exterior services with expertise in high-end cedar, copper and slate roofing systems, making it a natural fit to join Valor. We look forward to supporting Landmark's continued growth and are excited to expand our presence into Connecticut and New York."

Ben Moe, Managing Partner at Osceola Capital, said, "The acquisition of Landmark further strengthens Valor's physical presence, cash flow generation and operational capabilities across the region in which it operates. It also provides the platform with significant cross-selling opportunities, particularly as it relates to cedar roof and siding preservation services through Landmark's Cedar Life division. Beyond Landmark, Valor remains well positioned to continue its inorganic growth strategy through acquisitions that both expand its geographic footprint and service offering."

About Valor Exterior Partners

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Valor Exterior Partners is a provider of exterior home services to residential homeowners. The Company specializes in the installation, repair, replacement, and maintenance of roofing, siding, windows, doors, skylights, insulation, and decking. For more information, please visit www.valorexteriorpartners.com.

About Landmark Exteriors

Founded in 1997, Landmark Exteriors is a provider of roofing, siding, and other exterior home services to customers in Connecticut and New York. For more information, please visit www.landmarkexteriors.com.

About Osceola Capital

Osceola Capital is a Tampa-based private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market services companies, typically with EBITDA of $2 million to $10 million. Osceola has extensive experience partnering with management teams to execute buy-and-build strategies and drive long-term value creation. Visit www.osceola.com to learn more.

Contact Kurt Schwab at [email protected] regarding new add-on opportunities.

Media Contact

Joseph Priest

Schifino Lee

[email protected]

914-261-9917

SOURCE Osceola Capital