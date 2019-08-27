Osceola Capital Leads Recapitalization of Top Gun Pressure Washing

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Osceola Capital, a lower middle-market private equity focused on services businesses, announced today that it has partnered with management to recapitalize Top Gun Pressure Washing, Inc. ("Top Gun" or the "Company").

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Loveland, Colorado, Top Gun is a leading provider of pressure washing and exterior facilities services to commercial businesses and local governments in the Rocky Mountain region of the US. The Company's service offerings include pressure washing, industrial sweeping, exterior high-rise cleaning, window cleaning, environmental spill clean-up, sandblasting, graffiti removal, pavement striping and specialty cleaning.

"Top Gun has been very successful over the past 27 years in becoming the largest pressure washing company in Colorado," said Stephanie White, co-founder and President of Top Gun. "We realized that to take our business to the next level, we would need a strategic partner that shared our vision for growth and had the capital resources and operational expertise to help us execute our strategy. We look forward to working with the Osceola in this next stage of growth."

Ben Moe, Managing Partner at Osceola Capital, commented, "We are excited to have the opportunity to partner with Top Gun's founders and management team in this investment. We look forward to working with senior management while they continue to grow their geographic footprint and suite of services through acquisitions and new facility locations."

Patrick Watkins, Vice President at Osceola Capital, added, "Top Gun fits perfectly with Osceola's investment model of backing management teams and founders at companies with long histories of success. Top Gun has an extensive track record of providing exceptional quality, scale and responsiveness to their customers in an environmentally friendly and compliant manner, and Osceola is proud to partner with the Top Gun team to further support that mission."

Top Gun represents the fourth platform investment in Osceola Capital's current fund. Senior debt financing was provided by Saratoga Investment Corporation. DLA Piper acted as legal counsel to Osceola Capital. Forbes M&A and Minor & Brown acted as financial advisor and legal counsel to the sellers, respectively. Top Gun is actively looking for add-on opportunities.

Osceola Capital is a Tampa-based private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market services companies, typically with EBITDA of $2 million to $10 million. Osceola has extensive experience partnering with management teams to execute buy-and-build strategies and drive long-term value creation. Visit osceola.com to learn more.

