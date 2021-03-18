Osceola Capital Named to 2021 TOP 50 PE Firms in The Middle Market™ List

TAMPA, Fla., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Osceola Capital today announced that it was named a 2021 TOP 50 PE Firm in The Middle Market. Osceola's inclusion on the TOP 50 PE list affirms its position as one of the leading private equity firms in the middle market. In naming Osceola to its list, the TOP 50 PE Firms in The Middle Market recognizes the firm as a private equity investment partner of choice for entrepreneurs looking to grow and scale their companies.

"At Osceola, we understand the importance of investing in people. We are pleased to be recognized as one of the 2021 TOP 50 PE Firms in The Middle Market and know that this recognition is a reflection of our ability to partner with exceptional management teams and drive long-term value creation through strategic acquisitions, internal growth initiatives, and operational improvements," said Osceola Managing Partner, Ben Moe.

Osceola Managing Partner, Michael Babb added, "Being named to the 2021 TOP 50 PE Firms list is a great way to kick-off the new year. There are so many excellent private equity firms out there and it's an honor to be recognized as part of this group."



The Top PE Firms in the Middle Market™ is the original awards program for leading middle market private equity firms. Established in 2016, the Top PE Firms in the Middle Market is one of the original and most respected programs designed specifically to acknowledge and promote small and mid-sized leading private equity firms in the middle market. Recognition in the Top 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market is widely regarded by private equity professionals, business owners, investment banks, and limited partners as a significant honor. Since its inception, TOP 50 PE firms have earned the respect of their peers, the media, and the public-at-large as a reliable, unbiased source of PE referrals in the middle market.



"Osceola clearly demonstrates the attributes of a top private equity firm – strong leadership and an excellent track record. We are proud to have Osceola on the 2021 list." - Nathan Grady, Program Director, The TOP 50 PE Firms in The Middle Market. To learn more about the Top 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market program, visit gcipublishing.com/top-50-pe-firms.

About Osceola Capital Management

Osceola Capital is a Tampa-based private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market services companies, typically with EBITDA of $2 million to $10 million. Osceola has extensive experience partnering with management teams to execute buy-and-build strategies and drive long-term value creation. Visit www.osceola.com

Please contact Will Newbrander at Osceola Capital for additional information.

[email protected]

SOURCE Osceola Capital

Related Links

http://www.osceola.com

