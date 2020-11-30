Osceola Community Health Services Partners with Sunshine Health Plan on Study to Assess COVID-19 Impact in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Osceola Community Health Services (OCHS) has been selected to participate in a national research study to understand the impact of COVID-19 on racial minorities and underserved communities. In partnership with Sunshine Health Plan, OCHS is offering COVID-19 screenings at no cost to patients to confirm rates of current and previous COVID-19 infections.

Testing is available now through Dec. 30. OCHS will perform COVID-19 PCR tests and antibody tests at no cost to participants at the following locations in Osceola County:

OCHS – Poinciana OCHS – Stadium Place 109 N. Doverplum Ave. 1501 Bill Beck Blvd. Kissimmee, FL 34758 Kissimmee, FL 34744 Wednesdays & Thursdays Mondays & Tuesdays 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Participants who test positive for COVID-19 will be contacted by an OCHS medical provider and will receive free case management services. Case management services include health monitoring kits and a daily call from a case manager nurse for the first 14 days to provide medical advice and help monitor any progression of symptoms. Participants will also receive once-per-week follow-up calls for one month and periodic check-ins over the next five years.

Communities of Color Disproportionately Impacted by Coronavirus in Florida

Research shows racial and ethnic minorities are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, and the virus has highlighted disparities in communities of color across the nation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports race and ethnicity are risk markers for underlying conditions that impact health, including socioeconomic status, access to healthcare, and increased exposure to the virus due to occupation (e.g., frontline, essential, and critical infrastructure workers). Further, research shows Black and Hispanic Americans as well as American Indians are twice as likely to test positive for COVID-19 as white Americans.

"We continue to remain focused on helping our community stay healthy," said Dr. Kenneth Byerly, Chief Medical Officer for OCHS. "Access to COVID-19 tests will help people make informed decisions about their health."

"COVID-19 continues to have a devastating impact in Florida, particularly among communities of color and rural populations," said Liz Miller, CEO of Centene's Florida health plans. "As part of our mission to transform the health of our communities, we are proud to partner with OCHS to increase access to COVID-19 testing and provide important data and evidence-based solutions to improve health disparities in Florida."

Quest Diagnostics will provide COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing.

"COVID-19 testing is critically needed in underserved communities, and we're pleased to team up with OCHS and Sunshine Health Plan to provide testing in areas where it is needed most," said Ron Coursey, Vice President of Federally Qualified Health Centers and Public Health of Quest Diagnostics.

A National Initiative to Raise Awareness, Address Health Disparities

The testing initiative is part of a broader research study by Sunshine Health Plan's parent company Centene, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise, and the National Minority Quality Forum (NMQF), an independent research and educational organization dedicated to ensuring high-risk racial and ethnic populations receive optimal healthcare. Together, the organizations will analyze testing data to assess the impact of COVID-19 on minorities and underserved populations in Florida and across the country.

Once testing is complete, Centene and NMQF have convened a team of researchers to analyze and translate survey data, and, based on the findings, provide valuable data and evidence-based solutions to inform the public health response and help reduce healthcare disparities among underserved populations.

About Osceola Community Health Services

Osceola Community Health Services is a Federally Qualified Health Center operating eight locations throughout Osceola County. Services include Medical, Dental, and Behavioral Health for adults and children, as well as Women's Health. For more information, please call (407) 943-8600 or visit the website at www.OsceolaHealthcare.org.

About Sunshine Health

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale and with offices across the state, Sunshine Health is among the largest healthcare plans in Florida. Offering coordinated care and a network of support for our members, Sunshine Health is transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. Sunshine Health is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise. We offer government-sponsored managed care through Medicaid, Long Term Care, the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter) and Medicare (Allwell). Sunshine Health is now affiliated with WellCare Health Plan's Florida health plans, including Staywell Health Plan and WellCare of Florida Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans. Our specialty plans include the Child Welfare Specialty Plan serving children in or adopted from the state's Child Welfare system; and the Staywell Specialty Health Plan for people living with serious mental illness. Additionally, WellCare operates Children's Medical Services Health Plan on behalf of the Florida Department of Health, serving children and adolescents with special healthcare needs. For more information, visit SunshineHealth.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SunHealthFL.

