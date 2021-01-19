Osceola County School District to Showcase Public School Choices with Info Nights, Videos, Mini-Fair

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The School District of Osceola County will celebrate National School Choice Week with parent informational sessions and tours, as well as middle school videos that bring attention to the robust lineup of public school choices available to families.

The virtual resources and informational nights will help families evaluate their options, learn more about the 6th and 9th grade transition, and find the right fit for them before the 2021-2022 choice application window closes on Monday, February 1.

Families are invited to visit the district's new choice website, which provides easy navigation to schools, programs, and career pathways, along with an interactive quiz for students to find their perfect school match. Through information on individual FlipGrid sites, prospective students can hear directly from other families about why they chose their school.

Osceola County School District middle school students will also be celebrating their choice with a mini-fair Monday, Jan. 25 through Friday, Jan. 29. The week's festivities will include a door decorating contest, a school flag design contest, a pen pal campaign, and performances of the official School Choice Week dance.

The activities are planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2021, which will feature more than 33,000 celebrations across all 50 states.

"The middle school transition is an important time for the social and emotional development of students and making the right school choice is important to their future success," said Dr. Shana Rafalski, executive director of Educational Choices and Innovation at the Osceola County School District. "Osceola County Middle Schools offer an impressive array of academic, enrichment, intramural sports and career pathways. It is our desire to reach the families of these students in a safe and meaningful way through a mini-choice fair to highlight our programs and the opportunity to choose the best match."

Osceola County School District, located in the heart of Central Florida, serves more than 69,000 students. Its mission is to inspire all learners to reach their highest potential as responsible, productive citizens.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

