Oscilar Launches Revolutionary Device and Behavioral Intelligence Solution to Combat AI-Powered Fraud

New offering intended to protect against projected $40 billion in AI-powered fraud by 2027.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oscilar , the AI Risk Decisioning™ pioneer, today unveiled its groundbreaking Cognitive Identity Intelligence Platform to combat the rising tide of AI-powered fraud. The platform's proprietary "Digital & Behavior Identification" technology fundamentally transforms digital identity verification in an era where traditional solutions are increasingly vulnerable to sophisticated AI-enabled attacks.

Oscilar: 10k+ decisioning signals Why traditional solutions are failing.

At its current growth rate, Deloitte's Center for Financial Services predicts that generative AI could enable fraud losses to reach $40 billion in the United States by 2027, from $12.3 billion in 2023, a compound annual growth rate of 32%. Traditional device fingerprinting and behavioral biometrics technologies face unprecedented challenges from democratized fraud tools and AI-powered attacks.

Led by CEO Neha Narkhede–who previously co-created Apache Kafka and founded Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT), growing it into a $10B real-time data streaming platform leveraged by more than 80% of the Fortune 500–Oscilar's new solution analyzes thousands of unique signals to create secure "cognitive signatures" that make it virtually impossible for fraudsters to mimic legitimate users.

"Traditional device intelligence and behavioral biometrics haven't kept pace with fraudsters' increasingly sophisticated techniques," said Narkhede. "We've assembled an AI-first team of top risk and Machine Learning engineers to develop technology that fundamentally changes how organizations approach digital identity, behavior and intent analysis in the AI era."

Oscilar's Digital & Behavior Identification revolutionary approach analyzes thousands of digital markers across network, device, and behavioral layers to create cognitive signatures that are impossible to replicate – even with advanced AI tools. Unlike traditional solutions that expose their detection logic, Oscilar's security-first architecture employs advanced polymorphic code and dynamic execution paths, ensuring no two sessions look alike and making it virtually impossible for automated tools to learn our patterns. This complex signal network is processed in real-time through Oscilar's distributed architecture, enabling ML models to instantly adapt to new fraud patterns while maintaining consistent protection even during peak loads of over 100,000 transactions per second.

The solution was developed under the leadership of Chief Product Officer Saurabh Bajaj, who brings extensive experience building and scaling fraud prevention technologies that protect Fortune 500 companies, 8 of the top US banks, government agencies, telecommunications providers, healthcare organizations, and various fintechs and financial institutions.

"We've combined deep cybersecurity principles with fraud prevention expertise to create something entirely new and groundbreaking," said Bajaj. "Our security-first architecture makes it practically impossible for fraudsters to reverse engineer or circumvent our technology, while simultaneously reducing friction for legitimate users."

The platform introduces several industry-first innovations:

Advanced Cognitive Signature Technology : Creates unique digital fingerprints and cognitive signatures to identify users across different devices and user journeys, making synthetic identity creation virtually impossible

: Creates unique digital fingerprints and cognitive signatures to identify users across different devices and user journeys, making synthetic identity creation virtually impossible Security-First Architecture : Prevents sophisticated reverse engineering attempts through military-grade protection that keeps detection methods hidden from fraudsters

: Prevents sophisticated reverse engineering attempts through military-grade protection that keeps detection methods hidden from fraudsters End-to-End Journey Protection : Continuous authentication across all user touchpoints with real-time risk assessment and adaptation

: Continuous authentication across all user touchpoints with real-time risk assessment and adaptation Real-Time AI Intelligence : Leverages generative AI to continuously adapt ML models and risk strategies, staying ahead of emerging threats

: Leverages generative AI to continuously adapt ML models and risk strategies, staying ahead of emerging threats Seamless Enterprise Integration: Native compatibility with existing risk systems and Oscilar's Decision Engine, Case Management, and AI-Analytics suite, enabling rapid deployment and immediate value

The solution is already being used by over a dozen major financial institutions, including Happy Money and Curve, demonstrating significant improvements in fraud prevention while enhancing legitimate user experiences.

"At Happy Money, protecting our business from fraud while maintaining a simple, transparent experience for our more than 300,000 members is essential to our mission of empowering people to achieve their goals through responsible lending. Oscilar's Cognitive Identity Intelligence Platform helps us achieve this balance," said Angela Kernell, Manager, Fraud Operations at Happy Money. "Their advanced security-aware SDK passively monitors thousands of cognitive signatures to detect suspicious patterns during loan applications and account management, without adding unnecessary friction. By catching sophisticated synthetic identities and fraud attempts without impacting legitimate applicants, Oscilar helps us maintain trust and safeguard the capital we lend to support stronger, financially healthy futures."

Learn more about Oscilar's Cognitive Identity Intelligence Platform by visiting https://oscilar.com/blog/cognitive-identity-intelligence-platform.

About Oscilar

Based in Palo Alto, California, Oscilar is the leading provider of AI Risk Decisioning solutions, empowering financial institutions to manage fraud, credit, and compliance risks effectively. At the heart of Oscilar's offerings is a no-code, AI Risk Decisioning™ platform that analyzes vast amounts of data in real-time, identifying patterns and anomalies to detect fraud, optimize credit assessments, and ensure regulatory compliance. Developed by the team behind industry-leading risk management platforms at companies like Google, Facebook, Uber, Citi and JPMC, Oscilar's solution enhances decision-making speed and accuracy, ensuring high security and regulatory compliance. Oscilar serves a broad array of organizations, including fintechs, banks, credit unions, and financial institutions, helping them navigate complex risk landscapes with confidence and stay ahead in the rapidly evolving financial services ecosystem.

Contact: [email protected]

