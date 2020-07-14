Oscilla Power plans to demonstrate utility-scale ocean wave energy in India

SEATTLE, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oscilla Power Inc. would like to announce that they are now in the planning stages of a demonstration of their 1MW 'Triton' ocean wave energy system in Southern India. The particular location targeted for this utility-scale project is adjacent to Vizhinjam International Seaport, near Thiruvanathapuram, in the state of Kerala. This region has been identified as having one of the highest wave energy intensities in India. As a whole, the annual average incident wave energy intensity in India is about 60 GW, and about 5-10 GW of this may be practically utilizable.

The project will involve a number of key local and national agencies in India. Kerala's Agency for New and Renewable Energy (ANERT) will lead implementation of the project, while Dr. Jayakumar, the CEO of Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd. (VISL) will act as the Principle Investigator. Mr. Rajesh Jha, Chief Executive Officer of Adani Vizhinjam Port Private limited (AVPPL) has also expressed support for the project. Senior researchers from the Department of Ocean Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras (Chennai) will also participate in the proposed project.

In 2019 India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) formally declared wave energy a renewable resource eligible for renewable purchase obligations (RPOs). Oscilla Power is seeking MNRE support for this Research, Development and Demonstration (RD&D) project.

"A rapidly growing energy market, attractive local manufacturing costs, an energetic west coast, and a central government that is championing a transition to renewable energy options make India a very attractive location for early wave energy projects," said Balky Nair, President of Oscilla Power.

Oscilla Power's Triton Wave energy Converter provides many unique elements that allow it to extract energy from the ocean at a much lower cost than has been achieved by others. Oscilla is currently finishing construction of a smaller 100kW version of this system which is expected to be installed in Hawaii next year.

About Oscilla Power Inc.: Oscilla Power Inc. is an ocean wave energy technology company that is developing an advanced wave energy converter aiming to unlock the tremendous renewable energy potential of the world's oceans. http://oscillapower.com

