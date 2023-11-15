Oscillot® combines safety with aesthetics in their new plastic cat fence roller, revolutionizing backyard cat containment.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Oscillot®, a pioneer in cat containment solutions, is proud to announce a significant innovation in pet safety with their new plastic cat-proof fence roller. Building on eight successful years of manufacturing top-quality aluminum cat fence rollers, this new product offers an affordable and visually appealing alternative to traditional containment systems.

Oscillot® Unveils Groundbreaking Plastic Cat-Proof Fence Roller – Affordable, Expansive Backyard Protection Now Available

The new plastic rollers, available for preorder in North America and soon to be released in Australia, reflect Oscillot's dedication to quality, safety, and design. The rollers, already popular in Europe with deliveries that started in October, are expected to begin distribution in North America with preorders starting now and deliveries set for early 2024.

Madison T. Marketing Manager of Oscillot®, shared the company's enthusiasm for the new product, stating, "The introduction of our plastic cat fence rollers represents a significant advancement for Oscillot, expanding our reach to assist a broader range of pet owners. By making our proven cat containment solutions more accessible, we're enabling even more homeowners to protect their pets with a system that is both effective and aesthetically pleasing, without the barrier of higher costs."

Secure your cat, enhance your yard. Preorder or purchase the new Oscillot® plastic cat fence rollers today at https://oscillotamerica.com (North America), https://oscillot.eu (EU and UK), and join the revolution in cat containment and aesthetic design.

About Oscillot

Oscillot® specializes in innovative, patented cat containment systems that are both effective and attractive. Their solutions are celebrated globally by pet owners and animal welfare organizations alike. Oscillot is the only cat-proof fence solution that has been designed just for cats, extensively tested by cats and successfully containing over 15,000 cats across the world. For more details on Oscillot® and the new plastic cat fence rollers, please visit https://oscillotamerica.com (North America), https://oscillot.eu (EU and UK), https://oscillot.com.au (Australia).

Press Contact

Madison Taylor

+1 (855) 700-4245

SOURCE Oscillot