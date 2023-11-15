Oscillot® Unveils Groundbreaking Plastic Cat-Proof Fence Roller - Affordable, Expansive Backyard Protection Now Available

News provided by

Oscillot

15 Nov, 2023, 13:21 ET

Oscillot® combines safety with aesthetics in their new plastic cat fence roller, revolutionizing backyard cat containment.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Oscillot®, a pioneer in cat containment solutions, is proud to announce a significant innovation in pet safety with their new plastic cat-proof fence roller. Building on eight successful years of manufacturing top-quality aluminum cat fence rollers, this new product offers an affordable and visually appealing alternative to traditional containment systems.

Continue Reading
Oscillot® Unveils Groundbreaking Plastic Cat-Proof Fence Roller – Affordable, Expansive Backyard Protection Now Available
Oscillot® Unveils Groundbreaking Plastic Cat-Proof Fence Roller – Affordable, Expansive Backyard Protection Now Available

The new plastic rollers, available for preorder in North America and soon to be released in Australia, reflect Oscillot's dedication to quality, safety, and design. The rollers, already popular in Europe with deliveries that started in October, are expected to begin distribution in North America with preorders starting now and deliveries set for early 2024.

Madison T. Marketing Manager of Oscillot®, shared the company's enthusiasm for the new product, stating, "The introduction of our plastic cat fence rollers represents a significant advancement for Oscillot, expanding our reach to assist a broader range of pet owners. By making our proven cat containment solutions more accessible, we're enabling even more homeowners to protect their pets with a system that is both effective and aesthetically pleasing, without the barrier of higher costs."

Secure your cat, enhance your yard. Preorder or purchase the new Oscillot® plastic cat fence rollers today at https://oscillotamerica.com (North America), https://oscillot.eu (EU and UK), and join the revolution in cat containment and aesthetic design.

About Oscillot

Oscillot® specializes in innovative, patented cat containment systems that are both effective and attractive. Their solutions are celebrated globally by pet owners and animal welfare organizations alike. Oscillot is the only cat-proof fence solution that has been designed just for cats, extensively tested by cats and successfully containing over 15,000 cats across the world. For more details on Oscillot® and the new plastic cat fence rollers, please visit https://oscillotamerica.com (North America), https://oscillot.eu (EU and UK), https://oscillot.com.au (Australia).

Press Contact

Madison Taylor
+1 (855) 700-4245

SOURCE Oscillot

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.