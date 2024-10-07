Oscium Announces Acquisition of MetaGeek, Expanding Wireless Network Solutions Portfolio

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oscium, a leader in innovative wireless test equipment, is excited to announce the acquisition of MetaGeek, a pioneer in Wi-Fi network analysis tools. This acquisition brings together two industry-leading companies, combining MetaGeek's expertise in WLAN analysis software with Oscium's world-class hardware solutions. Together, the companies will deliver a comprehensive suite of products designed to simplify and enhance wireless network management for professionals around the world.

MetaGeek, widely known for its powerful tools such as Wi-Spy, InSSIDer and Chanalyzer, has been at the forefront of WLAN analysis, helping network professionals troubleshoot and optimize Wi-Fi networks with ease. Oscium, renowned for its industry-leading wireless test equipment, has transformed the way professionals monitor and maintain wireless environments. By joining forces, the combined entity will offer unmatched wireless solutions that integrate software and hardware, providing customers with more powerful, streamlined wireless network management tools.

"We are thrilled to welcome MetaGeek into the Oscium family," said Bryan Lee, President of Oscium. "MetaGeek's innovative software products are trusted by network professionals around the world. By integrating our hardware technology with their WLAN analysis expertise, we will provide the most comprehensive and user-friendly solutions in the industry. This acquisition aligns with our mission to simplify wireless network troubleshooting and deliver next-generation tools that empower professionals to optimize their networks with confidence."

As part of the acquisition, Brian Tuttle, MetaGeek's co-founder, will return to lead the software development side of the business, ensuring continuity and driving future innovation for MetaGeek's flagship products. The acquisition will see MetaGeek's key products continue to thrive, with enhanced capabilities through their integration with Oscium's hardware offerings. In the coming months, customers can expect new bundled product solutions that deliver even greater value and performance. Both companies remain committed to supporting existing customers with ongoing product updates and support.

"We're focused on maintaining the integrity and usability of MetaGeek's products while elevating their performance through tighter integration with Oscium's hardware," added Lee. "Brian's return to the team is an exciting development that will ensure MetaGeek's core products remain on the cutting edge of WLAN technology."

MetaGeek will continue to operate under its well-established brand name during the transition period, with plans for tighter integration into Oscium's brand ecosystem over time. The combined team will work on joint R&D efforts to deliver next-generation solutions that address the growing demands of wireless network management.

Oscium is an industry leader in wireless test equipment, providing innovative, user-friendly solutions for wireless network professionals. With a focus on simplifying complex tasks, Oscium's products deliver unmatched performance and usability in wireless network monitoring, testing, and analysis. From RF spectrum analyzers to network analyzers, Oscium helps professionals troubleshoot networks with ease and precision.

MetaGeek has been helping WLAN professionals analyze and optimize wireless networks since 2005. Known for products like Wi-Spy, InSSIDer, and Chanalyzer, MetaGeek's tools make Wi-Fi troubleshooting accessible, even in complex environments. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, MetaGeek has built a reputation as a trusted partner for network professionals worldwide.

