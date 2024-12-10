OSCM-6: OpenSourceCM's New Platform Boosts Workflow Efficiency and Saves Time

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenSource Inc. is thrilled to announce a major advancement in contract management with the launch of its revolutionary platform, OSCM-6. This latest iteration signifies a leap forward in contract management solutions, offering businesses unparalleled customization, enhanced workflow management, and a future-proof foundation for AI integration. OSCM-6 empowers businesses to optimize their contract management processes, improve efficiency, and maintain compliance with evolving regulatory landscapes.

Unprecedented customization and scalability

OpenSourceCM transforms contract management—saving time, cutting costs, and making workflows seamless for every business Post this Made Contract Easy with OpenSourceCM: Automate and Simplify Your Workflow in Contract Management!

A key highlight of OSCM-6 is its unprecedented customization and scalability. Unlike previous versions, OSCM-6 allows for per-customer customizations, empowering clients to tailor processes, workflows, and user interfaces to their specific needs without impacting other users. This enhanced scalability opens doors to white-labeling capabilities, enabling fully customizable branding, interface modifications, and feature sets tailored for large clients managing multiple sub-accounts. Additionally, individualized workflows can be configured per account or sub-account, ensuring a seamless fit for diverse operational requirements.

"We are thrilled to launch OSCM-6, a game-changer in the contract management landscape. This revolutionary upgrade offers unprecedented customization, scalability, and user-centric features that empower businesses to streamline their contract operations and enhance compliance." – said Zvi Margalit, CEO of OpenSource Inc.

Advanced workflow management

OSCM-6 introduces advanced workflow management capabilities that extend beyond simple approval processes. Businesses can now build multi-step workflows tailored to their organizational hierarchy, ensuring documents move seamlessly from initiation to completion. This streamlined approach automates transitions between departments, eliminating bottlenecks and optimizing processes through detailed time-tracking and reporting.

AI targeted for implementation in 2025

While AI tools are not currently integrated into OSCM-6, OpenSource Inc. is actively planning for AI-driven tools to revolutionize how contracts are managed in the near future. This forward-thinking approach aims to accommodate customer data by enabling seamless handling of customer-specific text, databases, and custom data fields. By integrating Large Language Models (LLMs), OSCM-6 will enhance contract review, data querying, and automation of repetitive tasks, freeing up valuable time and resources. Furthermore, the integration of AI will streamline contract intelligence, providing users with powerful insights by extracting and analyzing critical contract details, making decision-making faster and more precise.

"The new technical architecture of OSCM-6 empowers businesses to tailor the platform to their specific needs, allowing them to maximize efficiency and achieve optimal results. This level of customization is unmatched in the industry." – Nathan Brand, VP Engineering of OpenSource Inc.

What OpenSourceCM's users are saying?

Nebo School District, one of the largest in Utah, shared their experience with OpenSourceCM:

"OpenSourceCM is a user-friendly, customizable, and affordable contract management system that has greatly improved our workflow. We use it weekly to track contracts, set reminders, and manage files. We particularly appreciate the search function, reminders, and ease of file uploads. The reminders, especially, have been invaluable in meeting deadlines. We are very satisfied with OpenSourceCM and the excellent support provided by Zvi and Nathan."

Seamless collaboration & Time efficiency

Collaboration lies at the heart of effective contract management, and OSCM-6 delivers with enhanced tools for both internal and external negotiations. Real-time notifications and automated updates keep all stakeholders informed throughout the contract lifecycle, while centralized communication logs ensure transparent and effective collaboration.

In today's fast-paced business environment, time efficiency is paramount. OSCM-6 addresses this need by significantly reducing contract lifecycles from weeks to days. The platform's robust automation capabilities optimize every stage of contract management, saving businesses valuable time and resources.

Certifications that Matter: SOC2, HIPAA, and GDPR

OSCM-6's commitment to security is evident in its achievement of industry-leading certifications, including GDPR, SOC2, and HIPAA. These certifications underscore OpenSource Inc.'s dedication to providing a secure and compliant platform for businesses of all sizes.

Discover your full potential of the Contract Management

Want to see OSCM-6 in action? Book a demo today, opensourcecm.com and see how OpenSourceCM can transform your contract management processes.

Founded in 1995, OpenSource Inc. began with a mission to simplify the complexities of highly intricate contracts and deals for investment bankers. Today, OpenSource Inc. provides powerful SaaS-based contract management solutions, backed by over a decade of experience and a commitment to end-to-end customer service. The OpenSourceCM platform is designed to adapt seamlessly to your specific corporate processes, workflows, terminology, and industry regulations. During the onboarding process, we work closely with you to customize your account and ensure it meets your unique requirements. Within 48 hours, your entire contract portfolio can be transformed into an easily managed, strategic asset, empowering your organization for long-term success. Our solutions include unlimited training and ongoing support, ensuring you get the most out of your OpenSourceCM experience. See how OpenSourceCM can help your team achieve greater efficiency and compliance. Book your demo today opensourcecm.com

Contact:

Zvi Margalit

650-279-3817

[email protected]

SOURCE Open Source Inc.