OSEA Goes Virtual in 2020 with Live Event Slated for 2021

SINGAPORE, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets today announced that OSEA – the biennial flagship event for Asia's Oil & Gas industry, to be held on 24 – 26 November 2020, will become a fully virtual event on the same dates. The live event will be moved to 2021, with the exact dates to be announced at a later time. This shift is in response to the on-going border controls and travel restrictions due to COVID-19.

Pivoting to an online stage, OSEA2020 will comprise a virtual exhibition with booths that allow exhibitors to personalise content and product showcases, and a chat platform for live interaction between exhibitors and buyers. Attendees can transit from the exhibition to industry thought-leadership panels and seminars held across three event days. Thereafter, the exhibition hall will become an online marketplace where exhibitors can source for business leads throughout the year.

Having served as a key networking event for the industry, attendees to OSEA2020 will also be able to connect with existing and new business partners and set up meetings using an AI-powered business matching platform. They will receive personalised suggestions on who to meet at the event based on their interests and profile, and will be able to hold meetings in a virtual video conferencing room.

In addition, the LNGgc Asia Congress will be co-located alongside OSEA2020, where more than 25 speakers in a virtual environment will share commercial, strategic and technical insights to enable competitive advantage and open up new business avenues.

Ms Carol New, Head of Sales, Energy, Utilities & Resources, Informa Markets, organiser of OSEA said: "OSEA has served the oil & gas industry in Asia as a key business platform and biennial meeting place for industry professionals for the last 44 years. As we work together to navigate these unprecedented circumstances, we remain committed to serve our community and deliver solutions that will provide business value and return of investment for all our attendees."

Mr Andrew Phua, Executive Director, Exhibitions and Conferences, Singapore Tourism Board, said: "We have partnered closely with Informa Markets to find a way forward for the show to continue in Singapore. We understand the decision taken to pivot into a virtual format for this year's show to prioritise the health and safety of locals, visitors and the industry. We will continue to extend our full support to Informa Markets during this period, and look forward to Singapore playing host to the live event in 2021."

Mrs Marjan Lacet, Trade Promotion Manager, Netherlands Maritime Technology (NMT), the organiser of the Netherlands Pavilion at OSEA2020, said "It is the right decision by the organiser Informa Markets to postpone OSEA2020 as a physical event, given the current economic uncertainties, travel restrictions, and quarantine measures across the globe. We need to adapt to the 'new normal' and focus on what is possible in this unprecedented times. Looking forward to the virtual event in November this year, and much more towards the real 'live' event of OSEA in 2021!"

