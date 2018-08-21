Oseberg Launches Map Services Offering

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oseberg, a leading SaaS and data intelligence company in the oil and gas industry, announced today the release of Oseberg Map Services. Map Services makes it easier for both GIS professionals and everyday map users to bring Oseberg's leading land, lease, regulatory & drilling datasets directly into their preferred mapping environments, including ArcGIS Online, ArcGIS Desktop/ArcMap or any other ESRI-compliant application. "Utilizing our new Oseberg Map Services, our users will never have to worry about Shapefile exports or out of sync data again," said Rich Herrmann, Director of Product. "Map Services is Oseberg data where, when, and how our users want it."

Oseberg Map Services includes a carefully curated list of Oseberg's most popular attributes from its current Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico offerings. "Our customers are already swimming in data," continued Mr. Herrmann. "At Oseberg, we take an '80/20' approach with Map Services and pack the most value with the minimum amount of attributes required while also drastically reducing the number of replicated datasets that need to be managed and tracked. This is true for our regulatory datasets in OK which track early signs of pending drilling activity, through our latest TX and NM lease data, including state and federal information. Each complete dataset we bring to market, for example our new well header data, will be added to Map Services for broader access."

Map Services is available as a standalone option or as an add-on to a customer's existing package. Interested users should contact Oseberg at hello@oseberg.io for a personalized demo or go to our website (https://oseberg.io/) for more information.

ABOUT OSEBERG



Oseberg is a next-generation oil & gas information and data analytics company that offers a compelling new approach to rapidly convert public regulatory and county-level data into actionable intelligence. We aggregate the most inaccessible state, federal, and county records and deliver them to our users via a suite of all-encompassing B2B SaaS products that enable our users to search, map, mine, and perform statistical analysis on every strand of data. We also provide normalized, standardized, and high-quality frac data. Our technology reduces weeks and months of work to days and hours, empowering our users to rapidly uncover leasing, drilling, enhanced completion, and acquisition opportunities.

Contact: Elizabeth Farabee, 405-415-7754, elizabeth@oseberg.io

SOURCE Oseberg

Related Links

https://www.oseberg.io

