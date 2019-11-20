Oseberg Releases New Mexico Oil & Gas Market Intelligence Product

These datasets provide full visibility to market activity throughout the asset development lifecycle. Data includes deeds, leases, assignments, agreements, spacing & pooling applications and orders, spacing units, communitizations, state & federal drilling permits, and well information including completion, frac and monthly production.

Data is accessible through Oseberg's flagship search & mapping application, Atla® , along with dataStream® Web Services and Oseberg's ArcGIS™ Map Services. In addition, all the county records and OCD regulatory filings are accessible via Full Text Search ("FTS®"), a powerful "Google-like" search interface that allows customers to search hundreds of thousands of documents for specific words or phrases in seconds.

Mr. Cris Byers, Product Manager at Oseberg, commented: "This new dataset is already helping our clients find mineral owners, map pools by formation, navigate through federal leases and communitizations and determine working interest and overriding royalties. It's a treasure trove of data that has been difficult to find all in one place in the past." Oseberg's Director of Product, Rich Herrmann, added: "It's not just about putting well locations and lease outlines on a map. We are extracting rich information from unstructured data sources, making previously unsearchable data searchable and therefore useful. It's a game changer."

Mountain Lion Oil, based out of Houston TX, was an early Beta partner of the New Mexico product. President Griffin Haby was exuberant: "In a scarce public data environment, Oseberg is king in New Mexico! They allowed us to analyze current and future production in seconds versus hours. Very thankful we were included in the Beta testing and had a chance to get a jump on competition in the royalty space."

To learn more about Atla, dataStream and the New Mexico market intelligence product, please contact Oseberg at https://offers.oseberg.io/new-mexico-data.

ABOUT OSEBERG

Oseberg is a next-generation oil & gas information and data analytics company that offers a compelling new approach to rapidly convert public regulatory and county courthouse data into actionable intelligence. We aggregate the most inaccessible state, federal, and county records and deliver them to our customers via a suite of B2B SaaS products that enable them to search, map, mine, and perform statistical analysis on every strand of data. Our technology reduces weeks and months of work to hours and seconds, empowering our clients to rapidly uncover leasing, drilling, enhanced completion, and acquisition opportunities.

