OSF HealthCare advances innovative patient care using VIDA Insights® lung intelligence solution

CORALVILLE, Iowa, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VIDA Diagnostics, Inc. ("VIDA"), the leader in lung and respiratory intelligence, today announced a new strategic partnership with Peoria, Illinois-OSF HealthCare that will make VIDA Insights available to care teams across the organization. VIDA and its comprehensive, lung intelligence solutions continue to gain traction among integrated delivery network (IDN) health care providers across the country.

The agreement provides OSF HealthCare, an integrated Catholic health system with 14 hospitals, access to VIDA's suite of lung health intelligence solutions. With these solutions, radiologists and pulmonary clinicians across the network are empowered to optimize the process of diagnosing chronic lung disease, enabling them to deliver more precise, personalized treatments. OSF has earned a reputation for investing in best-in-class innovations and intelligence to advance patient care.

"We are proud to be elevating our lung services across the OSF network with VIDA Insights," said Kevin Fahey, MD, cardiothoracic radiologist, OSF HealthCare. "The breadth and complexity of lung diseases demand innovation for both diagnostic and therapeutic workflows. VIDA's enterprise-wide lung intelligence solution will empower our teams to deliver more precise, personalized care to our respiratory patients."

VIDA Insights' comprehensive suite of AI-powered, lung intelligence solutions aid in the management of all major lung diseases, including asthma, emphysema, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), interstitial lung disease (ILD), lung cancer, and COVID-19. VIDA solutions integrate seamlessly into existing clinical workflows, providing clarity at the point of care and delivering greater precision in the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of lung and respiratory diseases.

"OSF HealthCare has a longstanding culture of innovation with a focus on raising the standard of care," said Susan Wood, PhD, CEO, VIDA. "We are proud to partner with OSF to improve quality, cost, and outcomes for patients with respiratory disease in communities it serves."

With ever increasing lung and respiratory conditions that are difficult to diagnose and costly to treat, VIDA's mission to modernize lung and respiratory care using intelligence is more important than ever. The company is committed to a rapid product release schedule that will increasingly empower physicians with the intelligence they need to reshape the future of lung and respiratory health.

In the past year, VIDA received 510(k) clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for enhancements to its automated deep learning-based lung and lobe segmentation algorithms. The company also announced four major product releases, including a Texture Analysis module. This solution empowers providers with a sophisticated classification of lung tissue patterns associated with different forms and/or progressions of fibrotic diseases such as interstitial lung abnormalities and COVID-19.

"Clinical partnerships with health systems such as OSF, with our ability to deliver on an aggressive product roadmap, are further proof of our ability to scale to meet the needs of health care systems and the communities they serve as we work to modernize lung and respiratory care for current and future generations," said Wood.

VIDA has been recognized as a leader in AI for health care by Forbes, Frost & Sullivan, and others. In addition, VIDA CEO Susan Wood was named one of the "Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs of 2020" by The Healthcare Technology Report.

About VIDA

VIDA modernizes lung and respiratory care, empowering healthcare organizations and physicians to improve patient outcomes, streamline care coordination and drive efficiencies through a comprehensive approach, proven quality, and clinical leadership. Through quantitative data intelligence and impactful visualizations, VIDA helps physicians manage patients with or at risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), interstitial lung disease (ILD), lung cancer, and now, COVID-19. Learn more at vidalung.ai.

About OSF HealthCare is an integrated health system owned and operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis, headquartered in Peoria, Illinois. OSF HealthCare employs more than 23,600 Mission Partners in 147 locations, including 14 hospitals – ten acute care, four critical access – with 2,097 licensed beds, and two colleges of nursing throughout Illinois and Michigan. The OSF HealthCare physician network employs more than 1,500 primary care, specialist and advanced practice providers. OSF HealthCare, through OSF Home Care Services, operates an extensive network of home health and hospice services. It also owns Pointcore, Inc., comprised of health care-related businesses; OSF HealthCare Foundation, the philanthropic arm for the organization; and OSF Ventures, which provides investment capital for promising health care innovation startups. More at https://www.osfhealthcare.org.

SOURCE VIDA Diagnostics, Inc.

