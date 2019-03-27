OSF HealthCare Deploys Redox for Better Patient Care

PEORIA, Ill., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new collaboration between Peoria, Illinois-based OSF HealthCare and Redox, based in Madison, Wisconsin, will allow the health system to effectively integrate pilot programs and deploy digital health solutions to improve health for OSF HealthCare communities. Redox will serve as an application layer connecting third-party technology solutions to the OSF HealthCare clinical systems.

"Redox has become the gold-standard in health care cloud integration. Beyond the benefits of the platform, we chose Redox because many of the applications we're adopting are already part of the network," said Rob Jennetten, Director Innovation Partnerships, OSF HealthCare. "This will allow us to accelerate testing and implementation of these next-generation applications. Redox is integral to our digital transformation roadmap."

The Redox network is now made up of over 400 health care delivery organizations utilizing hundreds of enterprise health care applications, including some already in use by OSF HealthCare such as Epharmix, a remote patient monitoring system that uses automated text messages and phone calls with alerts to clinicians if a patient response indicates a worsening condition. OSF will be deploying a diverse set of applications through Redox enabling efficiencies that will improve patient experience, provider experience and health of the population.

"OSF HealthCare is an industry leader in transforming the patient experience through the use of cutting edge technology solutions," said Niko Skievaski, president and co-founder of Redox. "The Redox platform centralizes and accelerates OSF HealthCare's cloud strategy, which helps the organization rapidly adopt the best digital solution for the task at hand. We couldn't be more excited to help enable this."

About Redox

Redox accelerates the development and distribution of healthcare software solutions with a full-service integration platform to securely and efficiently exchange data. Healthcare delivery organizations and technology vendors connect once and authorize the data they send and receive across the most extensive interoperable network in healthcare. Redox exists to make healthcare data useful and every patient experience a little bit better. Learn how you can leverage the Redox Platform.

About OSF HealthCare

OSF HealthCare is an integrated health system owned and operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis, headquartered in Peoria, Illinois. OSF HealthCare employs nearly 21,000 Mission Partners in 126 locations, including 13 hospitals - 9 acute care, 4 critical access - and two colleges of nursing throughout Illinois and Michigan. Its physician network employs more than 1,200 primary care, specialist physicians, and advanced practice providers. OSF HealthCare operates an extensive network of home health services; owns OSF Saint Francis, Inc., comprised of health care-related businesses; and OSF HealthCare Foundation, the philanthropic arm for the organization. More information at www.osfhealthcare.org.

About OSF Innovation

OSF Innovation, launched in 2016, is the overall umbrella initiative for the planning, structure, goals, and services OSF HealthCare uses to innovate for the improvement and transformation of health care. More information at www.osfhealthcare.org/innovation.

