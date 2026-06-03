OSF HealthCare Expands Strategic Partnership with hellocare.ai to Deploy AI Assisted Intelligent Hospital Rooms Enterprise Wide

PEORIA, Ill and CLEARWATER, Fla., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- hellocare.ai, a leading provider of AI-assisted virtual care and intelligent hospital room technology, today announced an expanded strategic partnership with OSF HealthCare to deploy the hellocare.ai platform across inpatient environments throughout the organization.

OSF HealthCare has selected hellocare.ai’s Intelligent Hospital Room platform for enterprise-wide deployment across its inpatient environments, bringing together Virtual Nursing, Virtual Sitting, AI Assisted Patient Safety, Digital Whiteboards, Digital Room Signs, and Patient Engagement into one unified platform.

As part of the enterprise agreement, OSF HealthCare will implement hellocare.ai's Intelligent Hospital Room platform enterprise wide, integrating Virtual Nursing, Virtual Sitting, AI Assisted Patient Safety, Digital Whiteboards, Digital Room Signs, and Patient Engagement into a single inpatient care ecosystem designed to transform how care is delivered, coordinated, and experienced.

The deployment reflects a continued commitment by OSF HealthCare to innovation, patient-centered care, and advanced digital transformation initiatives designed to improve clinical workflows, patient safety, operational efficiency, and the overall care experience.

"Healthcare delivery is evolving rapidly, and intelligent technologies will play a central role in supporting both patients and caregivers," said David Hall, MD, senior vice president of Information Systems and chief information officer at OSF HealthCare. "Our partnership with hellocare.ai enables us to create connected, intelligent hospital rooms and scalable virtual care capabilities that enhance collaboration, improve patient engagement, and support our clinicians in delivering exceptional care."

The hellocare.ai platform combines AI assisted monitoring, virtual care workflows, patient engagement tools, and digital communication technologies into a single unified infrastructure designed for enterprise-wide deployment. "As we continue transforming the way care is delivered, it is critical that we invest in technologies that support our Mission, empower care teams, and improve the patient experience," said Melinda Cooling, DNP, MBA, FAANP, chief nurse executive at OSF HealthCare. "The intelligent hospital room model creates new opportunities for virtual collaboration, proactive patient support, and more efficient workflows that ultimately benefit both patients and clinicians."

OSF HealthCare is also a strategic investor in hellocare.ai, reinforcing the long-term relationship between the organizations and their shared commitment to advancing AI-assisted care delivery and next-generation intelligent healthcare environments.

"We are honored to deepen our partnership with OSF HealthCare," said Labinot Bytyqi, Founder and CEO of hellocare.ai. "OSF has consistently demonstrated leadership in innovation and digital transformation. Together, we are building one of the most advanced enterprise intelligent hospital room deployments in the industry, designed to support caregivers, improve patient outcomes, and redefine how healthcare is delivered."

The partnership further strengthens hellocare.ai's position as a leading enterprise platform for intelligent hospital rooms, virtual care delivery, and AI-assisted healthcare operations across some of the nation's most innovative health systems.

About OSF HealthCare

OSF HealthCare is an integrated health system founded by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, OSF HealthCare has 16 hospitals – 10 acute care, five critical access, one transitional care - with 2,131 licensed beds throughout Illinois and Michigan. OSF employs nearly 24,000 Mission Partners across 150+ locations; has two colleges of nursing; operates OSF Home Care Services, an extensive network of home health and hospice services; owns Pointcore, Inc., comprised of health care-related businesses; OSF HealthCare Foundation, the philanthropic arm for the organization; and OSF Ventures, which provides investment capital for promising health care innovation startups. In 2020, OSF OnCall was established, a digital health operating unit, including a hospital-at-home. OSF OnCall delivers care and services when, where and how patients prefer to receive them. OSF HealthCare has been recognized by Fortune as one of the most innovative companies in the country. Learn more at osfhealthcare.org.

About hellocare.ai

hellocare.ai is a leading provider of AI assisted virtual care solutions. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, the company supports more than 100 health systems across the United States and is rapidly expanding globally. hellocare.ai helps health systems deliver high quality, patient centered care while improving clinical efficiency and staff wellbeing. Its fully integrated platform includes AI Assisted Virtual Nursing, Virtual Sitting, Patient Engagement, Digital Whiteboards, Digital Room Signage, Ambient Documentation, and Hospital at Home.

For more information, schedule a demo via hellocare.ai

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SOURCE hellocare