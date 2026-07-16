West Tennessee Healthcare expands critical care support through eICU Program in partnership with Philips and hellocare.ai

JACKSON, Tenn., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- West Tennessee Healthcare is continuing to strengthen critical care services across the region through the expansion of its systemwide eICU program powered by Philips eCareManager and integrated with the hellocare.ai virtual care platform.

Serving 19 counties and more than 600,000 people across West Tennessee and Southeast Missouri, West Tennessee Healthcare partnered with Philips and hellocare.ai to implement supplemental virtual monitoring technology in 127 ICU beds and 17 mobile emergency department carts across the healthcare system.

Transforming critical care: West Tennessee Healthcare deploys an integrated eICU solution with Philips and hellocare.ai.

The program combines Philips eCareManager, a centralized platform that aggregates and analyzes patient data to provide actionable clinical insights and decision-making support, with hellocare.ai's virtual care program platform for intelligent room technology and collaboration.

Together, these technologies enable a more connected care environment by linking remote clinicians with bedside teams and delivering timely information to support coordinated patient care.

The platforms help remote clinicians monitor patients, conduct virtual evaluations, and collaborate with bedside teams. By surfacing clinically relevant data and alerts and extending oversight beyond the bedside, they help care teams prioritize attention, respond quickly, and support patient safety across the healthcare system.

"In healthcare, building a connected ecosystem starts with the right partnerships," said Teresa Freeman, Chief Nursing Informatics Officer at West Tennessee Healthcare. "This requires a balance of shared vision and operational synergy with a singular purpose in mind. West Tennessee Healthcare, Philips, and hellocare.ai found that balance with the implementation of our systemwide eICU program. This service places an extra set of eyes and evaluation on our most critical patients with a goal of improved safety and better outcomes."

"Virtual care technology is becoming an essential part of critical care delivery," said Jackie Taylor, Executive Vice President and Chief Physician Executive at West Tennessee Healthcare. "By integrating Philips eCareManager with hellocare.ai's intelligent room technology, we are creating a more connected ICU environment that supports our clinicians, improves collaboration, and enhances patient care across the enterprise."

The partnership reflects West Tennessee Healthcare's ongoing commitment to bringing innovative healthcare technology and advanced care solutions closer to home for the communities it serves.

About West Tennessee Healthcare

West Tennessee Healthcare is a public, not-for-profit healthcare system with locations serving 19 counties in West Tennessee and Southeast Missouri. The mission of West Tennessee Healthcare is to improve the health and well-being of the communities we serve while providing exceptional and compassionate care. For more information, visit www.wth.org

About hellocare.ai

hellocare.ai is a leading provider of AI assisted virtual care solutions. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, the company supports more than 100 health systems across the United States and is rapidly expanding globally. hellocare.ai helps health systems deliver high quality, patient centered care while improving clinical efficiency and staff wellbeing. Its fully integrated platform includes AI Assisted Virtual Nursing, Virtual Sitting, Patient Engagement, Digital Whiteboards, Digital Room Signage, Ambient Documentation, and Hospital at Home. For more information, schedule a demo via hellocare.ai

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mimoza Buonsanti - [email protected]

SOURCE hellocare