Cottage Health Expands Partnership with hellocare.ai Following Successful Pilot to Deploy AI Assisted Virtual Care and Patient Safety Platform Enterprise Wide

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. and CLEARWATER, Fla., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cottage Health and hellocare.ai today announced an expanded partnership to deploy the hellocare.ai platform across inpatient environments throughout Cottage Health following the successful completion of a pilot program that demonstrated improvements in patient safety, clinical workflows, and patient engagement.

From pilot to enterprise: Cottage Health selects hellocare.ai to scale AI-assisted virtual care, patient engagement, and intelligent patient safety across its hospitals.

As part of the enterprise deployment, Cottage Health will implement hellocare.ai's Virtual Care and Patient Engagement platforms, along with advanced AI capabilities for fall prevention, fall detection, and pressure injury prevention. The initiative supports Cottage Health's commitment to delivering innovative, patient-centered care while empowering clinical teams with intelligent technologies that improve outcomes and operational efficiency.

The deployment also includes MyChart Bedside TV through the hellocare.ai Intelligent Hospital Room platform, bringing Epic's patient-facing experience directly to the bedside. Running natively on hellocare.ai devices, the solution provides patients with access to personalized health information, care plans, education, communication tools, and entertainment through a single unified interface.

Following the success of the pilot program, Cottage Health is standardizing on the hellocare.ai platform to consolidate multiple patient engagement, virtual care, and communication solutions into a single integrated environment. By unifying these capabilities, Cottage Health is simplifying technology management, reducing vendor complexity, improving interoperability, and creating long-term operational efficiencies while enhancing the patient experience.

"As one of the first organizations to go live with interactive MyChart Bedside TV powered by hellocare.ai, this milestone reflects our commitment to reimagining the care experience. This partnership allows us to deliver more connected, responsive, and intelligent care, while advancing our vision for the Hospital Room of the Now at Cottage Health." said Ganesh Persad, Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Cottage Health. "Our focus is always on leveraging technology in ways that improve care delivery while supporting our clinicians and patients. The results of our pilot demonstrated the potential of AI assisted virtual care to strengthen patient safety, improve workflows, and create a more connected care environment. We are excited to expand these capabilities across our organization."

The hellocare.ai platform combines virtual care workflows, intelligent patient engagement tools, and AI powered patient safety technologies into a single platform designed to help healthcare organizations identify risks earlier, support caregivers, and improve the overall patient experience.

"Patient safety and exceptional care remain at the center of everything we do," said Laura Canfield, DNP, RN, CNS, Vice President, Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer at Cottage Health. "The ability to proactively identify patients at risk for falls or pressure injuries while also enhancing communication and engagement has created meaningful value for both our patients and care teams. Expanding this technology enterprise wide is an important step in our ongoing commitment to clinical excellence."

"We are honored to expand our partnership with Cottage Health following such a successful pilot," said Labinot Bytyqi, Founder and CEO of hellocare.ai. "Cottage Health has demonstrated a strong commitment to innovation and patient-centered care. Together, we are creating a smarter inpatient care environment that helps clinicians focus on what matters most while improving patient safety, engagement, and outcomes."

The enterprise deployment reflects the growing adoption of AI assisted virtual care technologies by leading health systems seeking to improve patient outcomes, reduce caregiver burden, and enhance operational performance.

About Cottage Health

Cottage Health is a nonprofit healthcare system serving communities along California's Central Coast. The organization includes multiple hospitals, specialty care services, outpatient facilities, and physician practices dedicated to providing exceptional patient care, advancing clinical excellence, and improving the health of the communities it serves.

About hellocare.ai

hellocare.ai is a leading provider of AI assisted virtual care solutions. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, the company supports more than 100 health systems across the United States and is rapidly expanding globally. hellocare.ai helps health systems deliver high quality, patient centered care while improving clinical efficiency and staff wellbeing. Its fully integrated platform includes AI Assisted Virtual Nursing, Virtual Sitting, Patient Engagement, Digital Whiteboards, Digital Room Signage, Ambient Documentation, and Hospital at Home.

For more information, schedule a demo via hellocare.ai

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SOURCE hellocare