OSF HealthCare Selects XSOLIS' AI-Backed Technology to Drive Greater Staff Efficiencies

Illinois-based health system will leverage XSOLIS' CORTEX platform to streamline utilization management and review workflows across its Ministry

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XSOLIS, the artificial intelligence (AI) technology company creating a more efficient healthcare system, announced today that OSF HealthCare, headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, has selected CORTEX® as its new utilization management and review platform. Serving communities across Illinois and Michigan, the not-for-profit hospital system will implement XSOLIS' AI and machine learning capabilities across its 15 hospitals to improve staff efficiencies for both utilization management (UM) nurses and physician advisors.

"We were looking for a utilization management platform that does it all, and XSOLIS offers the most comprehensive solution on the market," said Hoa Cooper, vice president of care management at OSF HealthCare. "With XSOLIS' technology, we can more easily measure our collective performance to drive better outcomes."

OSF searched for a technology platform that would reduce clinical denials, improve patient status determinations, and manage length of stay. CORTEX provides an all-in-one solution that streamlines every UM workflow and reporting, while also delivering real-time feedback and data transparency to improve communication between OSF and the payers in its network.

"Eliminating administrative waste has never been more important as the healthcare industry continues to face staffing shortages and increased caseloads," said Laurie Hurwitz, senior vice president of revenue cycle at OSF HealthCare. "XSOLIS equips us with the technology to help increase efficiency while maintaining high-quality patient care, which is essential to our operations."

XSOLIS will enable OSF HealthCare to transition from its manual case management processes, while also providing enhanced data insights to continually assess performance. CORTEX's strong AI and machine learning analytics, predictive capabilities around length-of-stay determinations and ability to provide real-time updates on patient conditions to improve case prioritization propelled the solution to the top of the list for OSF.

"The healthcare industry is continuing to realize the benefits of integrating AI into back-end processes on both the provider and payer side," said Joan Butters, CEO and co-founder at XSOLIS. "We're excited to help OSF HealthCare discover the value of data-driven technology and how it can be leveraged to work more efficiently within their organization, as well as in their external partnerships."

About XSOLIS

XSOLIS is a platform, data science and solutions innovator serving health plans, hospitals and payer organizations nationwide to create a more efficient healthcare system. Through its purpose-built solutions and industry-leading AI, XSOLIS breaks down healthcare silos to accelerate data-driven decision making and collaboration across a connected network of providers and payers. CORTEX®, its AI-driven technology platform, is the first and only solution to use real-time predictive analytics to continuously assign an objective medical necessity score and assess the anticipated level of care for every patient. CORTEX eliminates waste through the science of data using automation, transparency and objective insights to ensure appropriate care settings, enabling more efficiency across the healthcare system. XSOLIS is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit www.xsolis.com.

About OSF HealthCare

OSF HealthCare is an integrated health system owned and operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis, headquartered in Peoria, Illinois. OSF HealthCare employs nearly 24,000 Mission Partners in 150 locations, including 15 hospitals – 10 acute care, five critical access – with 2,084 licensed beds, and two colleges of nursing throughout Illinois and Michigan. The OSF HealthCare physician network employs more than 1,500 primary care, specialist and advanced practice providers. OSF HealthCare, through OSF Home Care Services, operates an extensive network of home health and hospice services. It also owns Pointcore, Inc., comprised of healthcare-related businesses and OSF HealthCare Foundation, the philanthropic arm for the organization. More at osfhealthcare.org.

