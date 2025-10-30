OSG Announces New Direct Mail and Digital Adoption Solutions at Q4 Elevate Event

OSG JourneyConnect Acquire™ and the JourneyConnect Digital Adoption Practice Expand the Customer Communications Portfolio

CAROL STREAM, Ill., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OSG, a leader in Customer Communications Management (CCM) solutions, announced two major innovations unveiled at its Q4 Client Elevate event:

OSG JourneyConnect Acquire™ : a next-generation performance-based direct mail solution designed to deliver highly personalized, data-driven print and digital customer acquisition campaigns.

: a next-generation performance-based designed to deliver highly personalized, data-driven print and digital customer acquisition campaigns. The JourneyConnect Digital Adoption Practice: a newly established three-tiered service framework built to help organizations accelerate their shift to paperless and maximize digital engagement.

"Today's announcement reinforces our commitment to helping clients meet customers wherever they are, whether through performance-based direct marketing campaigns to acquire new business or by expanding digital options for critical communications," said Dean Cherry, Chief Executive Officer at OSG. "OSG JourneyConnect Acquire™ modernizes acquisition strategies with precision targeting, while our Digital Adoption Practice provides a structured path for organizations to achieve and sustain higher levels of paperless adoption."

The JourneyConnect Digital Adoption Practice offers clients three progressive tiers:

Insight — a lite assessment with benchmarking and high-level recommendations

— a lite assessment with benchmarking and high-level recommendations Blueprint — predefined adoption journeys and automated one-click consent capabilities

— predefined adoption journeys and automated one-click consent capabilities Transformation — a comprehensive consulting program with tailored strategies, benchmarks, and ongoing reporting

These additions expand OSG's JourneyConnect Customer Communications suite capabilities, enabling organizations to integrate print, digital, and strategic services into a cohesive engagement ecosystem, improving the overall customer experience

"Digital adoption continues to be a critical priority across midmarket companies and large enterprises, but success requires more than technology; it demands strategy, structure, and communication excellence," added Gary Gregg, Chief Product Officer. "With our new practice dedicated to this, OSG empowers organizations to accelerate digital transformation while maintaining strong customer experiences across every channel."

About OSG

OSG (Output Services Group, Inc.) delivers leading print and digital Customer Communications Management (CCM) solutions that drive action, loyalty, and retention. With over 50 years of experience, OSG enables over 4,400 customers to create deeper relationships, one communication at a time.

