OSG Establishes International Omnichannel Critical Communications Platform with Acquisition of London-based Communisis

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J., Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OSG Group Holdings, Inc. the indirect parent company of OSG Billing Services (with its related companies, "OSG"), a leading provider of omnichannel billing and payment solutions, customer engagement and critical customer communication management, today announced that it has acquired Communisis PLC ("Communisis"), a recognized leader in outsourced critical communications headquartered in London, England. The expansion into the European market is a landmark moment for OSG. Communisis will continue to be led by Chief Executive Officer, Andy Blundell.

Both companies specialize in end-to-end, omnichannel critical customer communications and engagement solutions designed to shepherd clients and their customers across a dynamic and ever-transforming communications landscape.

"This expansion to the UK and European markets is an exciting and pivotal next step for OSG," stated Scott W. Bernstein, OSG's Chairman and CEO. "OSG's leading digital solutions suite and Communisis' international reach will dovetail to strengthen each companies' position in the marketplace. The access to and sharing of new products, services and markets allows both companies to better serve their clients worldwide. We are energized by the opportunities enabled by this acquisition, and we look forward to working with the talented employees at Communisis and are pleased to welcome them to the OSG family."

"We are delighted to be joining the OSG family," stated Blundell. "OSG's pioneering technology and extensive reach in the US markets will help us better serve our clients and accelerate their growth. Communisis has long-term client relationships with leading brands and an established delivery network in the UK and Europe, which extends OSG's reach into these territories. In combination, we will be in an unrivalled position to deliver international solutions for customer communications."

About OSG

For more than 25 years, OSG has been a leading outsourced provider of omnichannel billing and payment solutions, offering a full suite of integrated customer communications and engagement solutions that transform the way our clients reach their customers. From transactional documents to strategic marketing initiatives, OSG employs cutting-edge digital technology to expertly craft communications that enhance the customer experience. OSG's reputation for excellence is based upon award-winning communications solutions and long-term investment in clients' success.

About Communisis

Communisis is an integrated business services company which drives client value through the provision of increasingly digitally enabled solutions for regulated communication and marketing execution. Communisis has built its organization to deliver on this, with a unique combination of market and consumer insight, customer communications strategy, technology and transformational expertise.

